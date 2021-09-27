Williston Economic Development announced it will be releasing Season 4 of the Williston Works Podcast, highlighting local businesses, projects and leaders making changes in the region.
The 2021 series will feature eight episodes and begin airing on Friday, Oct. 1. The podcasts are available online and via Economic Development’s social media pages. The Podcast is hosted by Economic Development Executive Director Shawn Wenko, and gives investors, developers and small business owners a behind-the-scenes look at the business opportunities in Williston.
The first episode will feature Emma Kuester and Jake Boreson of Busted Knuckle Brewery in Williston. Kuester and Boreson are siblings who help their parents, Ben and Connie Boreson, operate the brewery. The project converted the longtime Williams County Highway Department shop building to a brewery and restaurant. While the entrepreneurs faced many challenges along the way, the pair say they are pleased with the outcome.
“It was definitely interesting,” said Boreson. “The remodel took a long time. We waited to get the permits, waited for the building to close, waited for the property lines to be fixed. It was a long process… but you (Wenko) were a huge help throughout that.”
“I couldn’t have been happier to see the doors open up and see people in there,” Wenko added.
The renovation of the old county shop took about one year. Today, the building is home to a brewhouse, including fermenters, brite tank, mash tun, a large cooler and a canning line. Busted Knuckle Brewery is located at 213 11th Street West, and
features a large space for bar customers, as well as sharing the location with Pit 105, a locally-owned barbecue restaurant.
Learn more about the project by tuning in to the first episode, available this week.
The following is the complete 2021 Williston Works Podcast schedule:
• Oct. 1 – Emma Kuester and Jake Boreson of Busted Knuckle Brewery
• Oct. 8 – Dave Juma of City of Williston Public Works & Engineering
• Oct. 15 – Jonas and Bonnita McKenzie of Cold Stone Creamery and Crossfit Infliction
• Oct. 22 – Kari Hauge of Exhale Yoga & Wellness
• Oct. 29 – Ian and Tricia Anderson of Pronghorn Well Service
• Nov. 5 – Kenley Nebeker of TrainND Northwest
• Nov. 12 – Rachel Laqua of City of Williston Planning & Zoning/Wayfinding Committee
• Nov. 19 – Steve Kemp of Wellspring Hydro
Along with the audio, each episode is filmed and available on YouTube. To check out the Williston Works Podcast, visit willistondevelopment.com/business/podcasts, www.youtube.com/willistonwire or visit the Williston Economic Development Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WillistonEconomicDevelopment