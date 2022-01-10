Williston Economic Development has released their 2022 to 2027 Economic Development Strategic Plan, which outlines six new initiatives highlighting key areas for development in Williston.
Each initiative of the Strategic Plan specifies the goals, results, and partners indicated to implementing the initiatives.
Economic Development said that the strategic plan went under a huge revamp to ensure WED’s efforts are addressing the changing economic needs of Williston. The initiatives featured were identified in response to an analysis of the community’s economy and environment. Economic Development said the goal of each initiative is to improve Williston’s business climate and promote the city as welcoming and open for business. The Strategic Plan has a community center focus to promote a high quality of life for businesses and the public.
"As we move into 2022 and beyond, you will see our focus remain heavy on business attraction, retention, and expansion efforts, and quality of life development," Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko said in the plan. "We also remain committed to attracting and strengthening that coveted retail sector as defined by the wants and needs of our community. We are excited what the future holds for the development of Williston and will continue to work hard for the community of Williston to build a region we can all be proud of."
Here are the six initiatives Williston Economic Development will focus on over the next few years:
Business Attraction, Retention and Expansion
Engaging and assisting Williston’s businesses to come, stay, and grow in Williston will continue to be the primary function of WED and its partners. Business attraction, retention and expansion will benefit the city by growing the economy, amenities, and opportunities. WED’s efforts will be focused on effective marketing, facilitating projects, superior networking, and maintaining an open-door policy. Partnerships will bring exceptional insight, resources, and skills to this initiative.
Quality of Life Development
WED's research has shown that Williston lacks ample quality of life amenities that appeal to the younger community. Quality of life and recreational amenities serve a vital role in the development of a local economy to build a sense of place, attract workforce, recruit businesses, and positively shapes perceptions of the community. The focus of this initiative is to increase quality of life amenities that positively affect Williston’s economic growth and image.
Workforce Skills Training
A highly competitive labor market and training requirement has made attracting and retaining reliable workforce a top priority. Workforce dynamics today are shaped by demographic changes that include growing younger workers and fluctuations in Williston’s economic climate. The focus of this initiative is to partner with local, federal, and state entities to assist Williston’s employers’ access to a skilled and reliable workforce, and workers access to training to qualify them for meaningful and well-paying career paths.
Value-Added Corridor Development
Recently Williston has identified value-added industries to further development the community. Value-added industries process raw materials into valuable resources. Partnerships will be critical to planning, implementing, and developing by utilizing different entities resources and knowledge. WED focus on developing a value-added corridor for primary sector industries will increase Williston’s opportunities for economic growth.
Emerging Technology
WED will engage and assist entrepreneurs and innovators in emerging technologies to visit, reside, and expand their businesses in Williston. Williston is a leader in innovation and entrepreneurship as the city aids start-ups, new or evolving businesses from multiple emerging technology industries. Companies come to Williston due to its location within the Bakken area, financial and assistance resources, and open-door policy. This initiative will enhance and promote Williston as a place for innovative business to flourish. Partnerships will play a huge role to ensure collaboration on attracting, retaining, and expanding emerging technologies in Williston.
Marketing and Branding
An essential focus of economic development is marketing and branding as WED provides critical information about the community to legislators, partners, businesses, workforce, and community residents. A strong brand conveys the essence of the community and contributes to successful recruitment and retention. Effective marketing ensures that key message reach and influences their intended audience. WED will update their current marketing plan to maximize effectiveness to attract and retain businesses.
For additional information visit willistondevelopment.com.