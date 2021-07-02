Williston Economic Development hires summer intern

A student from the University of Wyoming has been hired by the City of Williston for a summer internship. Devyn Cox, age 23, began working for Williston Economic Development on Monday, June 21.
Cox, who plans to graduate in the spring of 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSAD), has lived in Williston for one year. The Laramie, WYo., native began her collegiate studies in the fall of 2016 after graduating from Laramie High School in May 2016.
“I am grateful to further my education through the University of Wyoming’s College of Business online Business Administration program,” said Cox. “The program has provided me with a foundational knowledge in all business areas and has prepared me for a wide variety of business adventures. I’m proud to be a UW Cowboy.”
In August of 2017, Cox began a 19-month religious mission in France, Belgium and Luxembourg for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. During her volunteer service work she improved her French speaking and leadership skills while preparing others to become missionaries.
“My time in Europe was the most influential and life changing opportunity that I have ever experienced,” said Cox. “I studied French for six years before my mission but my time in Europe drastically improve my knowledge and abilities in the French language and culture.”
Cox and her husband, Corden, moved to Williston last summer. Corden is a sixth-grade history teacher at the ASB Innovation Academy and coaches swimming and baseball. Cox said she has enjoyed her time in Williston.
“My husband and I moved to Williston for his job opportunity at the ASB Innovation Academy. We both have enjoyed our time getting to know the friendly community members, community attractions and activities as well as the surrounding area’s natural amenities,” Cox said.
While working with WED, Cox will help with marketing, small business development and the STAR Fund program. For more information about the services and resources provided at WED call 701-577-8110 or visit willistondevelopment.com.