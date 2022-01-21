The Williston Downtowners Association will host its Annual Meeting on Friday, January 28 at the James Memorial Art Center.
The meeting begins at 8 a.m., with a light breakfast to be served and a presentation on the events of 2021, a financial review and a look ahead to 2022. The public is invited to attend.
On the agenda is election of new board members and election of a new slate of officers. All paid members for 2021 will be eligible to vote. The WDA is currently renewing memberships and accepting new members for 2022. Businesses or individuals can become a member regardless of whether they are located in Downtown or not.
“We welcome everyone to come and engage in the meeting and learn more about the organization and its events.” WDA Vice President John Geyerman said, “2021 was a rebuilding year for events and we are proud of the accomplishments the WDA has had, but we also have work ahead of us to continue quality events and relationships in Downtown Williston.”
Geyerman and current board members will present information on Downtowners Signature Events such as Art & Wine Walk, Main Street Market, Summer Nights on Main, HalloWeek and the Holiday Stroll.
There are working committees for each event and those in attendance will learn more about those committees. Anyone is welcome to sign up for a committee that interests them.