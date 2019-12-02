The Williston Motor Vehicle Office will be relocating from its current location on E. Highland Drive to inside the Williams County Administration Building at 206 E. Broadway in downtown Williston next week.
The DMV office at the old location will be closed as of Friday, Dec. 6, to complete the move. It will remain closed until it reopens at the new location at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11.
Williams County has operated the DMV since Jan. 1, when the Williston State College Foundation decided not to renew their contract with the office.
During the transition to Williams County facilities, the office has continued to provide motor vehicle registration and passport services.
The move to the new location will allow expanded parking options and provide the public with access to multiple county services, all in one place.
The County Administration Building also houses the Williams County Auditor’s Office, the Assessor’s Office, the Treasurer/Recorder’s Office, and Development Services.