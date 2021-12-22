Kay Michael Lee Studio of Williston celebrated its 10th Anniversary milestone by hosting their annual Holiday Recital.
This year’s recital theme was “Seas and Greetings,” featuring the studio’s students dancing to a soundtrack infused with a mix of sun-kissed and snow-bright songs.
Founded in 2012, Kay Michael Lee Studio’s students range from 2 to 18 years old. Students learn proper technique, along with specific genre styles to give them a well-rounded knowledge of dance. The studio was co-founded by Williston sister-duo Sarah Johnson and Serena Christianson, who have combined experience of over 30 years in dance, theatre, teaching, and the performing arts. Over the past decade, the studio has stayed in the same location under the same leadership, which has helped provide a sense of stability and longevity for its students and families.
“I am so excited for Kay Michael Lee Studio’s 10th Anniversary! My family and I joined the KML family in 2018 and have loved every part of it." Rachel Roloff, one of the studio’s customers and parents of two dancers commented. "The instructors at the studio have been great mentors for my children and have provided a positive and empowering environment for them to grow in. It is such a huge accomplishment for a small-town studio to reach this milestone and we cannot wait to see what the future holds for KML Studio!”
“It is incredible to think that in the past nine seasons, we have added almost 10 new classes because our class sizes have grown so much,” Co-founder and Artistic Director Sarah Johnson added. “We listen to our customers, and if we keep hearing requests for the same classes, we will incorporate it into the schedule.”
The studio initially only taught recreation classes Monday through Thursday, but expanded to teach on Fridays and Saturdays. They also offer Ballroom Lessons, in addition to choreographing couples’ First Dances for their weddings. Throughout its history, the studio has traveled to Montana, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Colorado, Wyoming, Florida, and Arizona and across the state for various performing and competition opportunities. This summer, the studio represented North Dakota in the Universal Studios STARS Performance Program in Orlando, Florida, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for performing arts groups.
“When we opened the studio, our main mission was to provide opportunities for the next generation of dancers, just as our dance instructors did for us,” Co-Founder and Marketing Manager Serena Christianson shared. “We pride ourselves on creating original productions and inventive recital themes, pioneering using technology to enhance our teaching and operations, pursuing professional training opportunities to further educate ourselves as teachers (therefore better educating our students), and remaining committed to our students' safety, enjoyment, and development along the way.”
Over the years, the studio has provided entertainment for the Mon-Dak region through its bi-annual recitals, regional halftime basketball performances, special event performances, feature-length original Halloween-themed show, “Halloween Alive!”, free performances at local nursing homes, and assisted the local Girl Scouts to help them earn their Dance Badge, among other partnerships. Johnson stated that they are continually looking for ways to immerse arts and culture into the community through these kinds of partnerships.
“To think that we had our first recital in the ballroom of the Hampton Inn & Suites and have grown to fill an audience at the Old Armory Theatre is astounding,” commented Johnson.
Enrollment has grown from approximately 20 students in their first session to over 80 students this session.
“To know that we have taught over 100 students through our recreation, competition, and ballroom classes since we opened is humbling,” she added.
The future looks bright for the studio as they begin preparations for their full-length production of “Annie, Jr.” this spring. Starring the entire studio, this show is based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning best musical by Tony Award-winners, Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, Annie JR. tells the story of a spunky Depression-era orphan determined to find her parents. The studio will perform this show on May 21-22 at the Old Armory Theatre. Anyone interested in participating in the production is encouraged to call 701-572-6597 or email info@kaymichaelleestudio.com.