One local couple is bridging the gap between holidays by sharing a little Christmas Cheer on the spookiest night of the season.
Bryan and Kortni Longwell’s street was always a bit quiet on Halloween, with few trick or treaters stopping by. One year, after returning home early from trick or treating, the pair noticed that again the sidewalks along second street east were empty. The couple, who spend hundreds of hours stringing up thousands of Christmas lights in their yard decided to try something different. Kortni turned to Bryan and asked a simple question, a question that has turned into a yearly tradition.
“What if we turn the lights on?”
Firing up the yard full of Christmas lights, all synced to a musical playlist, the Longwells began seeing a lot more traffic on their street. The next year, the couple did it again, setting up their thousands of lights in time for Halloween. But this time, they upped the ante a little, dressing as Santa and Mrs. Claus, handing out candy canes and santa hats to princesses, superheros, ghosts and goblins alike. This year Bryan and Kortni, or rather Mr. and Mrs. Claus were ready with 1,200 candy canes and 1,200 packets of hot cocoa, along with cups donated to them by the local Shriners.
But Halloween isn’t the only time the Longwell’s house shines. Each year from Thanksgiving to New Years you can stroll by their house and tune in to 100.1 FM to enjoy the holiday light show, which just seems to get bigger each year. A true labor of love, the Longwells put a lot of time into putting smiles on the faces of those who visit. Programming each light individually for each second of each song is painstaking work, and work that begins a lot sooner than people would think.
“I usually start setting up around August 13,” Bryan said. “It takes forever. Normally I’ve got around 1,100 gutter clips on my roof holding lights. But slowly over the years it’s gotten faster and faster.”
Kortni and Bryan have enjoyed putting on their Halloween and Christmas light shows on so much that they’ve even had a few special “themed” nights featuring different music and displays. The couple hope they can make the “Lights on 2nd Ave East,” as their Facebook page is named, bigger and better each Holiday season, looking to work with more community organizations and businesses to hopefully sponsor some of their nights. The goal, Bryan said, is just to keep spreading Holiday Cheer and get the community connected.
In the meantime, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be getting ready for the season, stocking up on smiles, hugs and maybe a little more hot cocoa, just behind the lights on second street east.
Follow the Longwells’ lightshow on at www.facebook.com/LightsOn2ndAveEast.