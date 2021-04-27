The Williston Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Band Day Committee has made some exciting announcements about this year's Band Day celebration.
The annual community festival is traditionally is held on Mother’s Day weekend, and this year continues that tradition. Band Day will take place on Saturday, May 8, with one notable change: this year, the parade will begin at noon.
This year's Band Day will feature over a dozen student and community bands, with guest band, the 188th Army Band of the North Dakota Army National Guard.
"The North Dakota National Guard band out of Fargo is an exciting addition to Band Day," said CVB Communications Coordinator Sabrina Ramey. "We have submitted applications to have them play in the past but the dates have never worked out. We are thrilled to see them perform in person!"
The 40-member band is based out of Fargo and provides music for civil and military events all over the state. The musicians will split into separate groups when they perform in Williston, with a woodwind quartet performing in Harmon Park prior to the parade, followed by a brass quintet. The group's rock band will perform in Harmon Park after the parade, but the entire group will march in the parade together.
“We are thrilled to host the 188th Army Band,” Williston High School Band Director and Band Day Committee member Eric Rooke said. “This is a great representation of North Dakota musicians.”
The Band Day celebration predates World War II, with the festival changing and growing over the years with the community. The earliest reference found to-date of Band Day in Williston was a 1927 print article, which gives Band Day a 94-year history in Williston. The day is packed full of activities for the entire family, including the parade, concert performances in Harmon Park, food and craft vendors, stock car races, car show, the Band Day Mile run and more.
For those who would prefer to watch from home this year, the Band Day parade will also be broadcast via Facebook Live, with commentary offered by Lyla Semenko and Jonathon Wharton.
“Lyla and John both have significant history with Band Day,” commented Ramey. “It will be fun to hear their perspective and stories about the event as the parade progresses.”
Ramey added that an announcement regarding this year's Band Day Parade Marshall would be coming in the near future, as well as further announcements regarding the day's schedule of events.
The CVB noted that community support for Band Day is always needed and much appreciated. Donations, sponsorships and volunteers are always welcome. The funds raised through Band Day help bring professional guest bands every year and allows the committee to offer mileage to student bands from other communities who travel to Williston to participate in Band Day, as well as paying for a complimentary lunch for band performers and offsetting festival expenses.
For questions about Band Day, contact the Williston CVB at 701-774-9041 or check the event calendar website for details at www.visitwilliston.com.