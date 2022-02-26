The Williston Concert Association is back for 2022 and bringing in three great performers to finish off the season.
Magician Jared Sherlock will amaze, astound and astonish audiences with the help of his two assistants as they perform baffling magic tricks, sleights of hand, juggling and more. This family-friendly show brings a night of magic and illusion to the stage on Thursday, March 3.
Virtuoso pianist and entertainer Barron Ryan brings his signature flair, romping through Ragtime, Stride and Boogie-Woogies favorites, mixed with some classical standards and a little bit of pop. Catch Ryan’s toe-tapping performance on Sunday, March 27.
Rounding out the season, male quintet Veritas performs on Tuesday, April 5. The group bridges the gap between classical precision and pop culture, performing everything from Broadway to classical and opera to rock ‘n roll.
Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. at Bakken Elementary. Membership to the Williston Concert Association is required to attend the concert, but the event is an opportunity to join and sign up for the season. A single membership for the Concert Association is $60, getting you into all five of Williston’s concerts. However, thanks to the reciprocity of the concert associations in Watford City and Dickinson, a single membership also gives you access to the concerts those cities host as well.
For more information on Williston Concert Association membership, visit concertassociation.net/willistonnd or call President Allen Domagala at 701-572-3698 or Membership Secretary Janet Erlandsen at 701-572-2701.