The Williston Concert Association is revving up for its new season with an internationally acclaimed group kicking things off on Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Intersection Music Trio will grace the stage at the Bakken Elementary Auditorium as the premier concert of the 2021-2022 season. The group's style is blend of classical, jazz, Latin, Broadway/film music and the group's own original compositions and arrangements.
November also welcomes performers Branden & James, bringing their unique tenor, piano and cello sounds to the Bakken stage. The NY-Based trio plays the best of Broadway, classic Americana and some good old fashioned rock 'n roll, impressing audiences with their musicianship, showmanship and professionalism. Branden & James perform Friday, Nov. 12.
Magician Jared Sherlock will amaze, astound and astonish audiences with the help of his two assistants as they perform baffling magic tricks, sleights of hand, juggling and more. This family-friendly show brings a night of magic and illusion to the stage on Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Virtuoso pianist and entertainer Barron Ryan brings his signature flair, romping through Ragtime, Stride and Boogie-Woogies favorites, mixed with some classical standards and a little bit of pop. Catch Ryan's toe-tapping performance on Sunday, March 27, 2022.
Rounding out the season, male quintet Veritas performs on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The group bridges the gap between classical precision and pop culture, performing everything from Broadway to classical and opera to rock 'n roll.
Concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. at Bakken Elementary. Membership to the Williston Concert Association is required to attend the concert, but the event is an opportunity to join and sign up for the season. A single membership for the Concert Association is $60, getting you into all five of Williston’s concerts. However, thanks to the reciprocity of the concert associations in Crosby, Watford City and Dickinson, a single membership also gives you access to up to 11 concerts those cities host as well.
For more information on Williston Concert Association membership, visit concertassociation.net/willistonnd or call President Allen Domagala at 701-572-3698 or Membership Secretary Janet Erlandsen at 701-572-2701.