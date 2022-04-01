The Williston Concert Association is wrapping up its 2021-2022 season with nationally acclaimed group Veritas taking the stage at Bakken Elementary on April 5.
Veritas was formed in 2012, with their backgrounds encompassing opera, musical theater, rock, and other genres. The group melded into a sound that’s uniquely passionate, virtuosic, and powerfully communicative. They’ve inspired countless standing ovations, in theaters, multiple performances at Carnegie Hall, arena concerts, cruise ships, even in churches and prisons. The five man classical crossover vocal ensemble feature three tenors, one baritone and one bass to create a wall of sound using their voices and backing tracks along with a cappella renditions.
Veritas has seven past releases, spanning broadway hits, classical repertoire, re-imagined pop favorites, and sacred standards. Their upcoming album, A Time Together, features eleven chart-toppers that the group says will take listeners on a journey through time, to places they may remember or have forgotten, or never visited before.
Veritas begins at 7:30 p.m. at Bakken Elementary. Membership to the Williston Concert Association is required to attend the concert, but the event is an opportunity to join and sign up for the season. A single membership for the Concert Association is $60, getting you into all five of Williston’s concerts. However, thanks to the reciprocity of the concert associations in Watford City and Dickinson, a single membership also gives you access to the concerts those cities host as well. The Box office opens at 6:45, and anyone purchasing a 2022-2023 membership can see Veritas as a guest.
For more information on Williston Concert Association membership, visit concertassociation.net/willistonnd or call President Allen Domagala at 701-572-3698 or Membership Secretary Janet Erlandsen at 701-572-2701.