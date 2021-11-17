The Williston Community Library has welcomed a new Mobile Library Coordinator to the team, with the hopes to expand the Bookmobile's reach and services.
Tori Lee joined the Library crew in September, and has already been making a lot of positive waves. Along with getting the Bookmobile back into the area's schools and daycares after a long COVID-related hiatus, Lee has hit the ground running with many new ideas and programs up her sleeve.
"She's doing fantastic," said Library Director Andrea Placher. "It's like she's always been here. She's. been very open and welcoming, and has brought a lot of great ideas to the table. She's a great part of the team."
Lee came from Grand Forks, where she was looking to expand her outreach abilities and make a change. Seeing the position online, Lee took a chance, making the move to Western North Dakota to become part of the Williston community. Lee said she was excited to take over as Mobile Library Coordinator in order to focus on outreach, sharing the importance of the library with those she visits in the Bookmobile.
"I'm hoping to really prove to people that the library is necessary," Lee explained. "A lot of people are still stuck in the thought process that the no one uses the library anymore, and I just want to show them that we do so much and that we are necessary and people need us, regardless of where they are."
Lee has already done well showing that the Bookmobile is wanted, with 1,800 people visiting the mobile library in the month of October. Lee and the Bookmobile travel throughout Williams County, visiting various rural schools and daycares. Without the Bookmobile, Lee said, many of these students and individuals would not have access to the library, making it an essential service for some.
"It's making the library more accessible to people who didn't realize that they would need that sort of access." She said. "If I can help in any way to make the library as accessible as possible, I'll do that, even if it's on the smallest scale."
Lee not only checks books out for those she visits, but provides storytimes for daycares, hosts scavenger hunts, and more. While still a new addition, Lee said there is no limit to what she hopes to accomplish in her new role.
"It's still the early days," Lee said. "I don't feel like I've done everything that I need to do or want to do, but we'll get there. I haven't even touched the surface of what I want to do."
Schools or individuals looking to get a visit from Lee and the Bookmobile can call 701-713-0063 or email toril@ci.williston.nd.us