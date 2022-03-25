The Williston Community Library is hopping into Spring with the second annual Community Egg Hunt March 31 in Williston.
Held at Davidson Park, the egg hunt will be split into two times, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., inviting kids of all ages to come out and take part in the fun and eggs-citement. The hunt was formerly organized by the Williston Convention and Visitors Bureau, but was taken over by the Williston Community Library in 2019, who have worked to make the annual event bigger and better every year. This year will feature a photo booth, refreshments from Young Bucks Coffee and Eatery and equipment from Williston Fire Department, Williston Police Department, Williston Basin International Airport, and Williston Public Works.
“And as long as there aren’t any emergencies, we’ll even have a helicopter!” Said Mobile Library Coordinator Tori Lee.
Hundreds of eggs will fill the park, and kids only need to collect ten eggs to turn in for prize packs, with special golden eggs hidden during each session that can be traded in for even bigger prizes. No egg hunt would be complete without a visit from the Easter Bunny, who will be stopping by courtesy of the CVB to pose for pics. Placher said last year’s event brought 850 to 900 kids to the park, and this year they have planned for 1,100 prize bags this year for kids from preschool to young adult. The Community Egg Hunt will kick off the Library’s spring and summer programming, leading into a full season of activities and excitement.