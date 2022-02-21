The Williston Community Library is changing things around in the next few weeks, making browsing a little bit easier for library patrons.
Library Director Andrea Placher said the move is to make things a little more orderly, and a lot more accessible for those that visit. Placher and library staff will be taking time to "flip-flop" the entire library, moving nearly every section in the library, including Young Adult, Reference, Fiction and Non-Fiction sections. First to move was the Young Adult section, which was swapped with the reference section to move closer to the children's section, in what Placher calls a "natural progression."
"I just think it'll be new and exciting," Placher said. "We've got a really good plan, we've made a blueprint, and I think it'll be really great. I'm super excited about it."
Placher added that the move will also bring large print books, which are mostly utilized by older patrons, closer to the front to make them more accessible, while moving biographies to Non-Fiction, where Placher says they belong. Placher said moving the sections around not only makes the layout more streamlined, but just might help patrons discover books they hadn't seen before.
"This is going to create a new feel, and what happens is people find things that they never knew we had." She said.
The moves have already begun, but should be completed by the the first weekend in March. Placher added that patrons need not worry about the moves disrupting their browsing, as most of the work will be done while the library is closed.