The Williston Community Library announced its annual Summer Reading Program, running for eight weeks from June through July.
This year's theme is “Tails and Tales," and is open to community members of all ages. The program has two options, one for kids ages 4 through 11 and the other for tweens, teens, and adults aged 12 and up. The program will be offered outdoors and in person at the Library, via the Williams County Bookmobile and virtually via the Williston Community Library’s Facebook and YouTube channel.
Registration begins Monday, June 1, with activities kicking off on June 8. Participants can stop by the library to register and grab their free Summer Reading kit, which has all the supplies they will need to complete the program. Participants will need their kits each week to complete activities, and there will also be weekly reading challenge cards that participants can turn in to win prizes. Due to limited supplies, kits are available on a first come, first served basis.
Library Director Andrea Placher said the kits will contain a variety of animal-themed activities and crafts, from yarn tails and slime to bird feeders and marionettes. The program and activities will keep kids engaged in reading throughout the summer, keeping those skills in check during the school vacation.
"There is such a thing as summer slide," Placher told the Williston Herald. "It's really important to keeps kids and teens engaged in reading over the summer because if they're not staying engaged, they will regress in their skills over the summer. This is just a way to keep them excited about reading, to keep their skills honed and it gives them something fun to do."
In-person outdoor activities for kids ages 4 through 11 will be held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting June 8. The Tween, Teen, and Adult Summer Reading Program will be held virtually on Wednesdays and will be posted on Facebook and YouTube. Recordings will also be available via the library’s Facebook and YouTube channel if unable to attend in person.
“The collaborative summer reading program has been around since 1987 and the Williston Community Library has always had some form of the program,” explained Placher. “This is hands down our favorite event of the year. Seeing hundreds of children each week get excited to visit the library lets us know we are doing something right!”
For more information visit www.willistonndlibrary.com, follow the Williston Community Library on Facebook at facebook.com/WillistonCommunityLibrary or stop by at 1302 Davidson Drive Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday & Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.