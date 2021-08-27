The Williston Community Library is bringing back one of their signature events, celebrating 20 years as a community event.
Tables of Contents is celebrating its 20th anniversary by showing off the decorating skills and lavish table settings from patrons all over the area. This year's event will have around 25 table setting entries, created by community members. The event serves as a fundraiser for the library, helping to raise money for multiple projects for the building. This year's event will show off the library's newly renovated Community Room,which was remodeled thanks to the Library Foundation.
"We have Tables of Contents for projects like this," Library Director Andrea Placher told the Williston Herald. "Funds from the Foundation are being used to do that project, and that's what the money raised goes towards. So it's pretty cool that we'll get to showcase it for our 20th year."
For the event, the library is filled with tables of all shapes and sizes, which are decked out complete with table settings, decorations, ornate tableware and more. Each table is created with a theme, which can range anywhere from Halloween, sports, tea party and pop culture.
"This is for folks in the community who love doing parties," Placher said. "We ask them to come in and showcase their skills for decorating tables. Sometimes it can be someone's antique china that's been handed down for years and years; sometimes folks buy things specifically for Tables of Contents, it's just a variety styles and occasions."
The tables have a brief description and story behind their theme, which are collected in a booklet to create “chapters,” hence the name Tables of Contents. Tickets can be purchased at the door, and patrons are welcome to stroll through the library at their leisure to admire each table setting. Snacks and refreshments will also be served, with a silent auction taking place as well. Placher said the event has drawn more than 300 people to the library in past years.
Tables of Contents takes place Sunday, Sept. 12 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Williston Community Library. Tickets are $10 each. All proceeds go to the Williston Community Library Foundation for the purchase of a new Bookmobile for the library.