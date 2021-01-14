The Williston Community Library is giving its patrons another way to have fun and learn with Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.
The library has four different kinds of STEAM kits that Children’s Librarian Morgan Cote and Library Director Andrea Placher have been using in various programming for the past year. But with a lack of in-person programming due to the pandemic, the kits have been sitting unused on the shelf. Rather than let the kits collect dust, Cote and Placher decided to give them greater use by allowing patrons to check them out and take them home.
The kits consist of wooden Kiva building planks, a Makey Makey kit, which uses conductivity to turn everyday items into keyboards, pianos, sensors and more; a Sphero programmable robot and a Spirograph. Cote said the library has four Sphero kits, four Makey Makey kits, three Kiva plank kits and one Spirograph kit, which are available to check out for up to a week, however only one kit can be checked out per card.
“They were just sitting, hanging out, not be utilized and we decided to just start the new year off with something really cool and different,” Placher told the Williston Herald. “We’ve been virtual programs like crazy, we’ve been doing the Take and Make kits, and we just wanted something new that we could offer to get people excited about the library.”
One of the best things about the STEAM kits, Cote added, is that while they were purchased with children’s programming in mind, they are fun to use for patrons of all ages. The kits have been available for check-out for about a week now, and Placher said more kits will be added in to the mix in the near future.
In the meantime, the library has re-opened for computer use only, but still offers curb-side pickup and a host of online resources. Placher said the staff will be making a determination in the next week or so about allowing the library to re-open for timed browsing.
To learn more about what the library has to offer, visit www.willistonndlibrary.com.