Success, happiness, wealth; all these things can be attained if you have the right vision, and The Williston Community Library is hosting a workshop to help you put that vision together.
The Library is hosting a virtual Vision Board workshop on March 18, giving participants the chance to create their own vision boards for encouragement. A vision board is a visual representation of one's goals, and are usually seen as poster-sized boards, containing images and text that represent a goal or set of goals one may have. Studies done by Psychology Today have shown that visualization is an effective tool for motivating one to achieve their goals, and that vision boards can encourage that motivation.
"It's statistically proven that the more that you're looking at these, the more your psyche is telling you 'These are the things I want to attain in my life.'" Library Director Andrea Placher explained to the Williston Herald. "It helps you to keep that vision, keep that goal in mind."
The workshop will be held over Zoom, with Placher instructing and showing how to put the board together. Participants can register and pick up a vision board kit from the library, featuring all the materials one will need to put the board together. Placher said the workshop is open to ages 12 and up, and will last 45 minutes to an hour, depending on audience participation. Placher added that the workshop is part of the library's ongoing mission to expand their programs for the older crowd.
"We can't forget about our young adults and adults," she said. "There are so many programs geared towards the younger kids, the pre-school and elementary age that we just want to make sure we have options for everyone, because that is truly our goal, to be inclusive. We don't want anyone to be forgotten."
Placher said around 25 kits are available for the free workshop, and can be reserved by calling the library at 701-774-8805 or by messaging their Facebook page. Kits can be picked up during regular library hours at 1302 Davidson Drive.