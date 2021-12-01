Holiday Cheer is starting to spread, and the Williston Community Library is getting into the spirit with a month full of events for the whole family.
Kicking off the month, the Library partnered with the City of Williston for their Community Christmas Tree ornament contest, theming their S.T.E.A.M. kits to be ornaments that kids could create and decorate and put on the community tree. The library has two kits available, one tailored to younger kids and one for the older crowd. The first kits is a DIY popsicle stick snowflake, with glitter, glue and other supplies needed. The second kit is a binary code candy cane, where crafters use colored beads with ones and zeros to spell out words in binary code, complete with instructions on how to do it.
There are 25 of each kit and are available now. The Library asks that patrons take only one kit so that more people are able to participate.
Next up, the Library is working the Convention and Visitors Bureau on two events for the Spring Lake Park Holiday Lights Drive.
Dec 2, Mrs. Claus will be hosting a virtual story-time and reading The Polar Express via the library's Facebook and YouTube channels.
Dec 9, Mrs. Claus will be at Spring Lake Park with the Williams County Bookmobile, handing out free books to the community. There will be books available for all ages.
Mrs. Claus will be making another appearance in Downtown Williston on Dec 10 for the Williston Downtowners Holiday Stroll. Mrs. Claus will be hosting a story time downtown. More information will be available on the library's Facebook page.
Throughout the month, the library will be hosting free gift wrapping events on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays up until Christmas. Patrons are welcome to bring their gifts to wrap, with the library providing tape, scissors, wrapping paper, and boxes and the space to wrap. There is no cost to participate, and you are welcome to bring your own supplies.
The Library is wrapping up the month themselves with their annual 12 Days of Holidays Craft Kits for all ages. The kits contain 12 days worth of crafts for kids, teens and adults. Each activity has a video companion with instructions for the crafts.
The kits can be picked up starting Monday, Dec 13. There are 50 kits for teens/adults and 100 kits available for youth. Kits must be picked up at the library, and there are no holds.
The Library is also doing the Man in Red a favor and collecting Santa letters until Dec 15. If a letter with a self addressed stamped envelope is dropped off at the library or with the Bookmobile before Dec 15, you are guaranteed to get a letter back from the "Big Gue" himself.
Visit www.facebook.com/WillistonCommunityLibrary to stay up-to-date with everything happening at the Williston Community Library.