Reading is a fundamental part of development, and the Williston Community Library is challenging families with youngsters to foster the love of reading early by challenging them to read 1,000 books before kindergarten.
The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program kicked off last week, but is ongoing so participants can take part at any time. Families can come pick up program packets from the library, which contain bookmarks, tracking sheets and more. As kids read, or are read to, they can earn prizes. Kids can earn themselves a free book after reaching the 100, 300, 500 and 700 book milestones. Once kids reach 1,000 books, they will receive a book, a bag and a certificate.
Children’s Librarian Morgan Keyser said it does not matter the type of book or length; even if a child reads their favorite book five times, that counts as five entries, she said.
“As long as they’re reading, that’s what we really want.” Keyser said. “We just want them to love reading and to want to sit down and read books each night. They can start from they day they get out of the hospital, right up to the day they go to kindergarten.”
Keyser said the program allows parents and kids to go at their own pace, with no time limit or deadlines to complete. Cote said it is important to get kids reading early, as it helps develop a love for reading and can be beneficial as they enter school.
“If you get them in to reading early, then once they do start kindergarten and start reading on their own, then it will encourage them to want to continue doing that.” She said.
For more information or to learn more about programs offered at the Williston Community Library or to sign up for a card, visit willistonlibrary.com or call 701-774-8805.