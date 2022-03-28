Williston Community Library is inviting the public to come celebrate reading during National Library Week, April 3 to 9.
Getting back to their regular annual tradition, the Library is hosting an open house on Tuesday, April 5. Free and open to all ages, the event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. The open house will give visitors the opportunity to go on building and bookmobile tours, sign up for a library card, and learn about online services, as well as sign up for raffle prizes and enjoy some refreshments.
“We haven’t been able to hold an open house since we made all our renovations, because we did them during COVID,” explained Library Director Andrea Placher. “Last year it just wasn’t safe yet, so we felt comfortable enough with the situation now that we can do an open house.”
National Library Week is dedicated to highlighting the essential role libraries and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Connect with Your Library,” which promotes the idea that libraries are places to get connected to technology by using broadband, computers, and other resources. Placher explained that libraries are so much more than just books now, National Library Week gives the community the opportunity to connect with media, programs, and ideas at the library, in addition to books. Most importantly, Placher added, libraries connect communities to each other.
“It’s just a really great time for everyone to come in, see what the library has to offer, especially if you haven’t been in in a while.” Placher said. “You can see all the renovations that we’ve made, and it’s just a way to celebrate the library and all of our community and library staff.”
First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association and libraries across the country each April.
Along with the open house, the Library is holding a scavenger hunt, letting patrons play detective to discover and decipher letters hidden throughout the library. Once the letters are decoded, patrons can turn in the clues for prizes. Those looking to share their artistic side can enter the bookmark design contest for all ages, winner chosen winners having their bookmarks printed and made available to the public. Library staff and patrons are encouraged to dress up for Spirit Week during the week, with themes like “favorite character,” “comfy cozy,” “wear a rainbow” and throwback.”
The event comes on the heels of the Library’s Community Egg Hunt on March 31, which kicks off the Library’s spring and summer season of activities, including Summer Reading Program, one of the Library’s most popular programs. The Williston Community Library is located at 1302 Davidson Drive. Visit willistonndlibrary.com and facebook.com/WillistonCommunityLibrary/ to see all the activities and programs the Library has to offer.