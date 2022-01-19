Williston's outdoor pool project is a step closer to its goal, thanks to a generous donation from the Williston Community Builders' Festival of Trees.
The Williston Community Builders recently joined forces with the newly created Pool Action Committee to fundraise for an outdoor pool in Williston. Each year the Community Builders' Festival of Trees raises thousands of dollars for local organizations and individuals, but this year the WCB decided to earmark the majority of the funds raised for the pool project, donating $200,000 from the 2021 Festival of Trees and 2020 Evergreen Roadshow Raffle to the project.
"We are hoping that this really gets the ball rolling and momentum going for the pool's fundraising," Pool Action Committee member Amanda Colebank told the Williston Herald. "We have until July of this year to fundraise for this pool, and the figure that we are at at that point will determine the size of the pool."
The Pool Action Committee has plans drawn up for a $7.5 million dollar pool, with specs that can be changed for a larger pool if fundraising efforts go above and beyond. So far, the project has brought in $467,000 in donations. The donation from the Community Builders is the largest donation for the project to date, with other large donations coming from First State Bank & Trust ($100,000), Lewis and Clark Elementary ($37,538.43), Jan Skadeland ($25,000), and the American Legion Edgar M. Boyd Post 37 ($10,000), along with many other generous contributions from the community.
"It amazes us every year the generosity of this community, and that's why we've set our sights so high." Colebank said. "They never cease to amaze and I really don't have any doubts that we'll get some high dollars after this donation."
Colebank said other fundraisers are in the works, and details will be released soon. The goal for the pool is to be fully operational for the 2024 or 2025 season.