After a two-year long planning process by the Western Area Builders Association (WABA), 96-year-old veteran- Dereld Syverson of Williston- is on his way to having a new roof, siding, and a garage door. This project came about after the city of Williston condemned his home due to unsafe conditions and Syverson had no means to make the required fixes.
“We decided to just pick a day and do it,” said Tom Freeman, WABA member.
Freeman explained to the Williston Herald that the community really came together to make this project a reality for Syverson. He specifically wanted to thank the following: Chris Mack and his son Keaton, Robert Boyer, Jhent Boyer, Matt Lierz, and Austin Rollag with FCI Constructors, Mike Dolbec with Windsong Country Estates, and Dakota Roofing.
Starting at 7:00 a.m. and finishing after non-stop work six-and-a-half hours later, the team was able to tear the entire roof off, run stringers, and make sure the roof is structurally sound so they can return before winter to put a membrane on the roof, Ken Callahan with WABA told the Williston Herald.
The Williston Board of Realtors has decided to get involved with helping Syverson and is donating $1,000 towards the house siding phase of this project. Windsong Country Estates and WABA will donate funds and labor to complete siding Syverson’s home and purchasing and installing a garage door.
Callahan told the Williston Herald that a project of this size and complexity is out-of-the-norm for WABA, but the members of the organization all share the mindset of serving the community in whatever ways they can.
“How do you turn a veteran away?” asked Callahan.
Callahan was the President of WABA when it was created, then known as the Williston Area Builders Association, and explained that the group decided to form because there was influx of people doing projects without pulling permits which was creating more work for contractors and resulting in unsafe structures and projects.
“It’s all about giving back,” Callahan said.
The organization changed its name to reflect the surrounding communities’ involvement, now being called the Western Area Builders Association. Callahan joked that they “lucked out” by not having to change their acronym.
WABA plans to continue doing good deeds for those in need throughout western North Dakota using their Giving Back program and partnering with churches and other community organizations. Applications are given to people who have a need and if WABA deems the project doable with the resources available and can rally enough community support, they will take it on.
Callahan has high hopes for the future of WABA as he prepares to leave the Williston community. He specifically noted that current organization President, Lisa Patton, really embodies the values of the group.