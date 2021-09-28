The Williston City Commission has approved a debt management policy at the request of Finance Director Hercules Cummings.
Cummings presented the plan to the commission at their Sept. 28 meeting, explaining that a formal debt policy is crucial for effective financial management. The debt policy would provide justification for the structure of the debt issuance, identify goals, establish a commitment to long-term financial planning, improve the quality of decisions and set forth the responsibilities of the City Commission, City Administrator, and Finance Director in managing the city’s debt.
"The purpose of the Debt Management Policy is to establish a framework in which the City Administrator, Finance Director, City Commission, and all city departments effectively use the financing options available to provide quality services to the citizens of Williston, demonstrate fiscal prudence and financial stability, and exhibit a commitment to long-term financial planning, while maintaining financial integrity." Cummings explained.
Cummings said the plan contained several objectives, including:
• Achieving the lowest cost of capital
• Ensure high quality debt decisions
• Provide guidelines for strategic use of debt in terms of affordability and capacity
• Establish debt management and risk guidelines
• Ensure compliance with State and Federal laws and regulations
• Assure access to capital markets
• Preserve financial flexibility
• Manage various forms of risk exposure
• Ensure high credit quality
• Ensure full and timely repayment of debt
• Maintain full and complete financial disclosure and reporting
• Impose order and discipline in the debt issuance process
• Promote consistency and continuity in the decision-making process
• Demonstrate a commitment to long-term financial planning objectives
• Ensure that the debt management decisions are viewed positively by the rating agencies, investment community, and taxpayers
"This is really just to formalize something that we as a city already do in practice and also in an effort to fill the requirements as far as credit worthiness." Cummings added.