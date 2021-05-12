The Williston City Commission has rescinded the Emergency Declaration put in place at the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago.
The commission met on Tuesday, May 11, gaining a helping hand to run the meeting from this year's crop of Elks Youth students.
The Elks Youth participants from Williston High School took on the roles of the Williston City Commission, getting a feel for what it's like to run a city. The students sat in on the meeting, making decisions and calling for votes with the help of their city counterparts. The commission were joined by students Ian Skor, Kayla Ralph, Sydney Senior, Savannah Wooden, Davis Patton and Olivia Dallas.
The students voted on items from city administration, Public Works and the City Attorney, including a request to revoke a Declaration of Emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic. City Attorney Taylor Olson presented the item, stating that she had received a request to draft a resolution that end the Declaration of Emergency, which was declared on April 2, 2020.
Olson noted that on April 30, the State of North Dakota took formal action to end the state of emergency for the state, including all executive orders that accompanied that designation. This resolution would do the same for the city.
"The city would still strongly recommend masks," Mayor Howard Klug stated. "They also strongly recommend social distancing, and we also recommend taking advantage of being vaccinated at this time. We're not out of this COVID yet, but this declaration will put us in line with where the State of North Dakota is."