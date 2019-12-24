A late spring thaw, a historically wet fall, a regional shortage of cement and other problems all meant that although Williston Basin International Airport opened as scheduled on Oct. 10, there is still work to be done.
At the Williston City Commission meeting on Monday, Dec. 23, Airport Director Anthony Dudas asked for approval on several projects that weren't finished on schedule because of those problems. Here is a look at some of what's still to be done at XWA.
Runway and taxiway work
Final work on Runway 14/32 and Taxiway A was supposed to be done well before the airport opened, but a shortage of cement and then contamination of the cement kept that from happening.
Normally, the concrete for the runway and taxiway would have been left to cure for 28 days, which would meet FAA requirements. But, Dudas told the commission, that would have meant the airport couldn't open on schedule. Instead, contractors and the FAA had to conduct material tests, which raised the cost.
Some electrical work wasn't finished before opening day, as well. Much of that has been done now, but some will have to be finished in the spring.
One side effect of this was the city had to create a safety plan so workers would be clear of planes.
The city is working with contractors to renegotiate costs caused by contractor or supplier errors, Dudas said.
Additional cost: $556,734.34
New total cost: $2,844,974.34
Commercial Service Apron
Because of the cement shortage and record rainfall in September, work on the commercial service apron took months longer than originally planned. There is still some final grading to do and joint sealing, both of which will happen in the spring.
The delay also forced more testing, because there wasn't time for the 28-day cure period the FAA usually requires.
Additional cost: $150,800.26
New project cost: $781,580.26
NAVAIDs instrument landing system
Dudas told the commission that while some of the delay on the installation of the instrument landing system was weather-related, much of the problem was the contractor's fault. And, he said, when the equipment was installed it didn't work properly.
Unfortunately, he said, because the equipment is specialized and requires FAA certification, the city had to use an FAA-approved contractor.
The city is going to get back some of the costs, he said.
Additional cost: $87,292.87
New project cost: $384,837.87