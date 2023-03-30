The Williston City Commission on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve up to a 3% automatic increase for certain 2023 cemetery rates.
The new rates, which include a $100 increase for columbarium plaques and a $25 increase for memorial plaques, take effect May 1.
The Commission voted 5-0 to increase cemetery rates "to include an annual inflation adjustment for all rates not to exceed 3% per item, effective the 1st of every year starting in 2024," according to a staff memo.
Director of Public Works Kenny Bergstrom presented the cemetery rate increase request to the Commission. After clarifying that the rate was not automatically set at a 3% increase but is "not to exceed 3% per item," the Commission voted 5-0 to approve the staff recommendation.
Easter eggs and easements
At the beginning of Tuesday's meeting, the Commission approved a request from Finance Director Hercules Cummings to allow the Williston Community Library to close Davidson Drive from 9th Ave. NW to Ardean Aafedt Stadium for a Community Egg Hunt on Wednesday.
The Commission voted unanimously to authorize the street closure, along with a host of Consent Agenda items.
Among the Consent Agenda items approved by the Commission, a temporary surface line easement was approved.
"West Dakota Water (WDW) is seeking a temporary surface line easement to cross City of Williston property to install lay flat hose to provide industrial water for fracking of multiple wells on two pads operated by Chord Energy," City Engineer David Juma said in his presentation to the Commission.
The 20-foot-wide temporary easement crosses more than 4,300 feet of city property at a cost to the contractor of $1 per linear foot and $37 per day, not to exceed 120 days.
After the Commission voted unanimously to approve the easement request, Mayor Howard Klug was authorized to sign it.
Open position debate
After the Commission approved the Consent Agenda, Klug engaged in a brief verbal exchange with a Williston citizen, who petitioned the Commission to ask questions about the hiring of a new city administrator position, vacated by David Tuan in November 2022.
Loni Steppler addressed the Commission in an attempt to point out what she claimed are contradictions in the city's human resources policy and a report from a consulting firm hired to recruit a qualified candidate for the open position.
Steppler stopped short of accusing the Commission of not meeting hiring quotas, as she attempted to point out contradictions with the city's HR manual over verbiage in the contractor's report over the hiring of women and minorities.
Klug said he saw no contradictions in the city's HR policy and the consultant's report for filling the city administrator position. Klug said the city and the commissioners are conscientious about hiring the most qualified candidates for every position, regardless of gender, race, creed or color.
The mayor repeated his view, at one point telling Steppler he was not going to debate the subject with her during the Commission meeting.
"You're just going to double down," Steppler said in response to Klug.
She stepped away without a clear resolution over her argument regarding the vacated permanent city administrator position.