Wenko and Bervig

Shawn Wenko, executive director of Williston Economic Development and interim city administrator, and Commissioner James Bervig at the commission meeting Tuesday night. 

 Eric Gill | Williston Herald

The Williston City Commission voted to accept a bid for a contract to repair sidewalks for residents who opt in.

After a brief presentation from City Engineer David Juma informing the Commission that Hammer-up Construction submitted the winning bid of $146,462.50, commissioners voted unanimously to move forward with the sidewalk repair program.

Olson, Piesik, Cymbaluk

From left, City Attorney Taylor Olson, and commissioners Deanette Piesik and Tate Cymbaluk at the commission meeting Tuesday. 


Tags

Load comments