The Williston City Commission voted to accept a bid for a contract to repair sidewalks for residents who opt in.
After a brief presentation from City Engineer David Juma informing the Commission that Hammer-up Construction submitted the winning bid of $146,462.50, commissioners voted unanimously to move forward with the sidewalk repair program.
The city engineer had previously opened bids for the Sidewalk Improvement District with a projected estimate of about $211,000.
Expected to be completed before winter 2023, the project consists of removing and replacing 4-inch sidewalks and 6-inch driveways, as well as replacing curbs. It is considered dependent on public interest, meaning Williston residents can opt out.
Hammer-up Construction submitted the lowest bid, while the highest bid came in at $346,859.50.
Commissioner Deanette Piesik made a motion to accept Hammer-up's bid and award the contract to the Williston-based construction firm. Commissioner Tate Cymbaluk seconded Piesik's motion, which passed 5-0.
The commission also voted to approve several of the city's Economic Development Flex PACE grant applications including those from Fresh Palate, B&G Roustabout Service LLC, University of Mary and The Woods Childcare Center.
Woods Childcare received the maximum $16,000 allowed under the Flex Childcare Grant program.
Most of the commission's discussion centered around the University of Mary's 2+2 program, which gives students from Williston State College opportunities to earn a four-year bachelor's degree by completing two years of curriculum at each institution.
Shawn Wenko, executive director of Williston Economic Development, confirmed the department was willing to commit up to $200,000 for the 2+2 program.
Mayor Howard Klug expressed his support for the higher education program. He said Bismarck-based University of Mary would likely inspire other North Dakota four-year colleges to offer similar opportunities for WSC students to earn their bachelor's degrees locally.
"If we do something like this, I really believe ... it would be a good thing for the city of Williston," Klug said.
The commission agreed.
Williston City commissioners voted unanimously to pass a motion to grant University of Mary up to $200,000 for its 2+2 program.
2022 Police Report
Williston Chief of Police David A. Peterson spoke to the commission as he presented the Williston Police Department's 2022 Annual Report. He thanked commissioners for their support and briefly highlighted key aspects of statistics contained in the report, subtitled "Professionalism, Service, Integrity, Safety, Responsibility."
Peterson said that although the police department made inroads fighting violent crime in 2022, he is alarmed by the rise in hard drug use statistics.
"Methamphetamine is down a bit," Peterson said, "but fatalities and overdoses are up."
The police department saw a 77% increase in the number of drug overdoses during 2022, according to Peterson.
He noted the alarming rise in drug busts involving the illegal use of Xanax (also known as alprazolam) — a prescription medication used to combat depression in certain patients that has become increasingly problematic as a street drug of preference among some teens.
After Commissioner Piesik asked why the prescription drug Xanax posed a concern, Peterson said the Williston Police Department "looks out for it" because it is increasingly abused.
Commissioner Cymbaluk said it's "alarming" how many pills are coming into Williston, particularly fentanyl. Cymbaluk cited data from an internal police department report that shows a fivefold increase in the number of narcotics possessions over the past three years.
Chief Peterson concurred: "The statistics, for me at least, were shocking."
He also spoke about the need to address and reduce domestic violence and DUI arrests, which he said were up 28% in 2022.
"Trying to lower these numbers was very important in 2022," the police chief told commissioners.