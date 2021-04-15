The Williston City Commission has taken the first step toward annexing the Williston Basin International Airport and surrounding property into the city.
The resolution is to annex an area of land containing approximately 1,736 acres, which encompasses the XWA property. City Attorney Jordon Evert explained that the annexation area would extend from the city's northwestern boundary and extend along a certain portion of the truck reliever route and then along County Road 7 and then encompass the XWA boundary. Evert noted that the city is currently in a Joint Powers Agreement pertaining to the duties, responsibilities and obligations to the adjacent land surrounding the airport.
"We're not looking to encroach or encumber in any of those areas, we are just looking to annex the four corners of the airport into the city," he explained. "That Joint Powers Agreement previously did not really address sales tax, and that was one of the topics that was a driving point for this consideration."
Evert stated that the State Tax Commissioner had recommended to the Williston City Finance Director that the city should strongly consider annexing the XWA property into the city boundaries. Evert said that after discussions with the Office of the State Tax Commissioner, the following items would be subject to the local sales tax once annexation is complete:
• Sales of prepared food and alcohol at the restaurant would be subject to state, city, and county sales tax plus local lodging and restaurant tax.
• Sales of items at the store will be subject to state, city, and county sales tax.
• All vending machine sales are subject to sales tax.
• All supply items delivered to the location would be subject to Williston local tax, in addition to the state and county tax.
Evert did note, however, that fuel sales are not subject to sales tax.
"There's various sales tax revenue that are not being taken into account or allocated in the proportionate share to the City of Williston," Evert said. "By annexing XWA, that would take care of this. We're not looking to include any other additional property outside of the highway, the airport road and the XWA boundaries."
Evert stated that the resolution was only the first step in the process, and the city would have to go through the statutory requirements of publishing the proposal and holding a hearing before the annexation could be put into effect. Additionally, as the annexation would include a portion of the state highway, consent would need to be obtained from the North Dakota Department of Transportation.
Williston Mayor Howard Klug commented that the annexation would not affect the city's Extraterritorial Jurisdiction (ETJ), and that there was no plan to expand beyond the current airport property. Additionally, Evert clarified that any annexation would not affect any homes or properties near the airport.
The commission voted unanimously to approve the resolution.