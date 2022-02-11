The Williston City Commission has approved 20 Community Enhancement grant applications totaling $50,000 for various projects around the region.
The Community Enhancement program is part of the Williston STAR Fund. Each year, up to $50,000 is allocated to nonprofit groups and projects. Economic Development Director Shawn Wenko said that this year 24 applications were received for program. Wenko said the projects funded will not only benefit Williston, but others around the area as well.
“What’s unique about this program is we also allocate funds not only to Williston, but we reach out to some of the surrounding communities who can apply for this,” Wenko said. “Why we do this, it’s kind of a thank you to some of the smaller communities because they do come to Williston. They shop, they buy goods and services and pay the STAR Fund sales tax when they do that.”
The STAR Fund board received $180,000 worth of requests in January for 2022. The applications were far-reaching, ranging from entrepreneurial programs for youth to affordable transportation for seniors.
“The Community Enhancement grant program had a lot of great applicants again this year!” said Dana Johnson, Chairman of the Williston STAR Fund Advisory Board. “The board was able to support all kinds of non-profits in the area including everything from the arts and history to athletics and social service type programs. We are so lucky to have such diverse programs and activities in the Williston area.”
The following organizations and projects received 2022 Community Enhancement grants:
1. 1 Million Cups $2,000- Funds for Facebook Live
2. Acro Stars Gymnastics $2,500- Funds for new facility
3. Crosby Country Club $2,000- Course upgrades
4. Dakota Family Solutions $2,000- Equipment and supplies for new mom program
5. Family Bridges and Exchange Center $2,500- Funds for supervised visit center
6. Family Crisis Shelter $2,500- Funds for local programming
7. Fort Buford Sixth Infantry Regimental Assoc. $1,000- Uniform upgrades
8. Fort Buford State Historic Site $2,500- Creation of a CRS and telegraph station for visitors
9. Marketplace for Kids $1,000- Funds for annual entrepreneurship event for youth
10. McKenzie County Healthcare $2,000- Funds for kitchen improvements at Horizon Assisted Living
11. Missouri Basin Bowman Youth Program $1,500- Upgrades and replacements of youth targets
12. Save the Maah Daah Hey $2,500- Trail Maintenance
13. Upper Missouri District Health Unit $2,000- Funds for Safe Seats program
14. Violence Free $2,500- Funds for Domestic Violence Offender Program
15. Western Star Aviation Education $2,000- Funds to help purchase a plane for WHS aviation program
16. Williston Band Boosters $3,000- Funds for new marching jackets
17. Williston Basin Tennis Association $1,500- Funds to improve benches at Davidson Park
18. Williston Chamber – Lemonade Day $2,500- Funds for program expansion
19. Williston Council for the Aging $5,000- Funds for low-income riders - matching funds from NDDOT
20. Williston Sea Lions Swim Club $7,500- Funds for pool equipment for state championships