Mayor Howard Klug speaks at the Arbor Day celebration, outside the City’s new Animal Control Facility. Klug was joined by City Commissioners Deanette Piesik, Tate Cymbaluk and Williston Police Chief David Peterson.
Mitch Melberg • Williston Herald
Chief David Peterson and grandkids Noah and Addison Keith toss the first shovels of dirt to plant this year’s Arbor Day tree, with assistance from Kyle Bredwick.
Mitch Melberg • Williston Herald
Mayor Klug and Commissioner Cymbaluk help City Forester Bruce Johnson plant this year’s Arbor Day tree, an Ivory Silk Japanese Lilac.
Williston was once again recognized as a Tree City USA, celebrating 41 years of beautifying the community.
Mayor Howard Klug, Commissioners Deanette Piesik and Tate Cymbaluk and Police Chief David Peterson appeared in a short ceremony at the City’s new animal control facility, marking Arbor Day by planting a tree at the location.
“Arbor Day is one of my favorite days,” Klug said. “The City of Williston does a lot to make sure that when we go in to new areas, such as 11th street, University to the Fairgrounds; if we go in there, we plant trees for beautification.”
Klug encouraged residents to do their part as well, challenging them to beautify their own neighborhoods as well.
“It’s easy to grow trees in your boulevards and in your own yards,” he said. “You should be dedicated to planting trees and celebrating Arbor Day. My main message today is: there’s a wide variety of trees that grow well in North Dakota, they’re easy to grow. Plant trees.”
There are four criteria a city must meet to be considered a Tree City USA Community. The four program standards for certification are:
•A tree committee or department
•A community tree ordinance
•A community forestry program with an annual budget of at least $2 per capita
•Having an Arbor Day observation and proclamation
Williston is one of 52 Tree City USA communities in North Dakota, with nearly 70 percent of North Dakota residents living in a Tree City USA community.