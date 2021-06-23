The pandemic took a lot of wind out of a lot of sails in 2020, among them the Williston Community Builders, which had to cancel its signature Festival of Trees fundraiser.
That event annually raises hundreds of thousands of dollars that Williston Builders puts toward community projects, ranging from the Little Library project to Davidson Park and its splash pad.
For 2021, Williston Community Builders wanted to come back with something amazing, the group’s treasurer Amanda Colebank told the Williston Herald.
And they have. Tuesday night, amid outdoor pool games and a barbecue cookout, the Williston Builders unveiled an ambitious plan to build a multi-million dollar destination swimming pool outdoors in Williston.
“We asked the community, what do you guys want?” Colebank said. “The biggest thing they said was an outdoor pool.”
Come to find out, there was already a group working on that idea behind the scenes. So it was decided that Williston Builders would join forces with them, and form a five-person Pool Action Committee to lead the charge on a capital campaign for a new outdoor pool.
The group has already had not just one, but two design concepts drawn up by architects for their dream destination pool. The first plan is for a $4 million pool, and the second is for a $5.2 million dollar pool.
“We can also draw up plans for whatever dollar amount we’re able to raise,” Pool Action Committee member Emily Ramage told a crowd gathered for the capital campaign’s announcement and its inaugural fund-raising event. “It’s up to you, Williston. Obviously the goal is to have a huge, fully operational outdoor pool that can become a destination for others in the surrounding towns and cities to come and visit. But we recognize that will really have to depend on what kind of fundraising we’re able to do.”
Their ambitious fund-raising goal includes three to five years of operational expense up front, to help ensure the pool will be financially secure from day 1, Ramage said.
The group has also already vetted three potential locations for the pool. They are Cutting Field located off Highway 2, the old airport location, and the existing Williston Area Recreational Center.
Those should not be considered a final three, Ramage said.
“We’re absolutely open to land donations or other suggestions within the city of Williston for the pool,” she said. “If you have land that you think that you would like to donate or that you think would fit the bill, let’s start a conversation.”
The goal is to finalize the pool’s location within the next month.
Ramage said many, including some of those on the pool committee, would have liked to see the new pool at the location of the old outdoor pool in Williston. Unfortunately, however, the site is not feasible.
“Williston’s changed a lot in the last 10 years since that pool operated,” Ramage said. “That area just really doesn’t fit the size and scale for the kind of pool we’d like to operate and build. Additionally, the existing infrastructure at the old school site would need to be completely demolished. There’s no chance of being able to refurbish any of it.”
Ramage and Colebank said the group have already met with the city of Williston on the old pool site, and begun a conversation about what that space could become in the future, and they have talked to the city about the pool idea as well.
“The city is completely behind us,” Colebank said. “They discussed how they could help us out. There are some logistics that need to be worked through the next month before we can say anything concrete.”
Colebank said the group realizes a multimillion-dollar pool plan is very ambitious, but she believes if everyone works together, the dream can become a reality.
“Williston deserves a $5 or $6 million pool,” she said. “We know that is shooting for the stars. If we need to scale it down, great, but we want to shoot for the stars first. We want to have our ambitions high.”
Naming rights are still on the table, she added, and some have already expressed interest.
“I can’t give you a name,” she said. “But there have been whispers. I’ll say that.”
There have also already been big pledges made for the project. The group had already raised more than $140,000 when it made the announcement Tuesday night, among them, a $100,000 pledge from American State Bank.
The group also has its water ducks in a row, so to speak, with appearances planned at Summer Nights on Main July 29 and a forth coming golf tournament this summer. Williston Builders has also pledged its Dec. 4, 2021 Festival of Trees proceeds to the pool project. In 2019, that event grossed $270,000.