The Williston Basin School District 7 unanimously voted to approve the resignation of Sherry Heser, now former business manager for the district. This led to public comments questioning why Heser is stepping down and if the resignation is connected to the upcoming state financial audit of the district.
In a board meeting held in October 2021, Heser reported to the school board that a $2 to $4 million discrepancy was found by her in the reconciliation of accounts held by District 1 and transferred to District 7. This was after auditors had told the board that only a $400,000 discrepancy was present and that this could have been due to a clerical error.
Holly Radtke participated in the public comment portion of the more recent board meeting and spent the entirety of her allotted five minutes requesting that board members look into the Round Prairie financials specifically in light of Heser’s “sudden” resignation. Citing discrepancies in previously requested financial reports, Radtke said that before making a final decision on if Round Prairie will close for good, the board should look into these financials without Heser’s involvement.
Dr. Richard H. Faidley told the school board the position would be posted immediately, but, in the interim period, while they seek to hire a new business manager, Faidley plans to provide direct oversight in the development of the district’s budget, timelines associated with the budget, and communicating the financial plan to the school board.
“My fear is that your plate is already full,” school board member, Sarah Williams, said.
Williams said she would like to see Faidley explore the option of getting assistance managing the district’s financials. Faidley agreed and said that he is exploring options to secure a CPA-type solution to help while in the hiring process for a new business manager.