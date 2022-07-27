District 8 hires new business manager
Tyler Bell | Williston Herald

The Williston Basin School District 7 unanimously voted to approve the resignation of Sherry Heser, now former business manager for the district. This led to public comments questioning why Heser is stepping down and if the resignation is connected to the upcoming state financial audit of the district.

In a board meeting held in October 2021, Heser reported to the school board that a $2 to $4 million discrepancy was found by her in the reconciliation of accounts held by District 1 and transferred to District 7. This was after auditors had told the board that only a $400,000 discrepancy was present and that this could have been due to a clerical error.



