Williston is getting a lot of love for libraries, with a local educator garnering recognition from the North Dakota Library Association.
Last week, Mayor Howard Klug was featured for being honored as Library Champion. Now, Williston Basin School District 7 is shining the spotlight on one of their own, shining the spotlight on Library Media Director Lesley Allan, who was recognized by the NDLA for School Youth Excellence. The School Youth Excellence Award is given to a program that goes above and beyond to help K-12 students connect to the library, be it with literacy or technology.
Allan has strived to bridge the world between the written word and technology, mingling literature with 3D printing, coding and more. Allan's colleagues said her passion for what she does is evident in every thing she does with the District's students.
"Mrs. Allan has such a love for literacy that it’s infectious," Dr. Victoria Arneson, Curriculum Director for Dist 7. told the Williston Herald. "She connects with all the kids to promote our libraries and help students develop a love of reading. Her spark for libraries and standards is amazing. I feel so blessed to have her as a colleague. She truly cares about the kids!"
Arneson, along with Library Assistant Jacqueline Brockwell and others nominated Allan for the work she does for the district, getting students excited to be in the library.
"Libraries are emotional. We are all connected to books in some way, shape or form." Allan said. "Libraries have always been a building block of our community. When people needed the internet when it wasn't readily available, you go to the library. Before there was an internet, you went there for research. And now, it's still a community place where we can grow and learn together. Our foundation is so strong because it's community."