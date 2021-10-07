Staff at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston recive a Pay It Forward gift from Williston Basin School District 7. From left: OR/MedSurg/ICU Director, Kathy Mayo; Dr. Amit Babra; Dist. 7 Curriculum and Assessment Director Dr. Victoria Arneson; CHI Residency Program Coordinator Brittny Mayo
Staff at CHI St. Alexius Health Williston recive a Pay It Forward gift from Williston Basin School District 7. From left: OR/MedSurg/ICU Director, Kathy Mayo; Dr. Amit Babra; Dist. 7 Curriculum and Assessment Director Dr. Victoria Arneson; CHI Residency Program Coordinator Brittny Mayo
Mitch Melberg • Williston Herald
Mondak Animal Rescue received treats, food, toys and more for the facility’s furry friends, courtesy of Williston Basin School District 7. From left: Tammy Rooks, Julie Wrolson and Alex Shaver
Williston Basin School District 7 is challenging their schools and local business to show compassion and spread kindness all throughout Williston.
For the month of October the school district is participating in a Pay It Forward challenge, kicking it off on Oct 7 with some special gifts delivered to some local organizations. Mondak Animal Rescue and CHI St. Alexius Health Williston received a delivery of goodies on behalf of District 7, along with the challenge to Pay It Forward to three businesses each. All of the district's schools will also receive gifts, along with the same challenge.
"October is all about kindness," Dr. Victoria Arneson, Dist. 7's Curriculum and Assessment Director told the Williston Herald. "Our SEL (social emotional learning) word of the month is compassion, and we wanted to make sure we are representing that all over the community and making sure that our students see that."
Arneson said the challenge is for more than just those visited by the District, but really for everyone in the community.
"If you're visiting Meg-A-Latte or Deja Brew, pay the person behind you. Pay It Forward wherever you can. We just want to make sure we're a whole movement in Williston about being kind." She said.
CHI received a basket full of treats, popcorn, candy, stationary and more while Mondak received a pile of goodies for the four-legged friends under their care. With the District's recent reorganization, Arneson said many faculty members and students are feeling the stress of the change.
"We really want to show our appreciation and spread that joy," Arneson commented. "We want to let them know that we support them, and that we're doing everything we can to show that appreciation."