Williston Basin School District #7 showed its educators that they matter, hosting a teacher’s mental health awareness day on Feb 18.
Katie Shannon, owner of ConnectUs Therapy gave a presentation at the Williston High School auditorium for the teachers, covering topics such as anxiety, depression, self-care, and burnout. Lori Olson, acting Superintendent, addressed the teachers at the start of the event, helping to give away cash and over 40 prizes donated by the Williston community as well as the District Leadership Team. The cash and prizes were donated by a variety of local vendors and businesses such as Destiny MedSpa, Reed’s Massage, Williston State College, Petroleum Experience, Williston ARC, The PITT, Euphoric Esthetics, and more. Several local craft vendors also donated t-shirts, freshies, mugs, and totes. Afterwards, teachers were given time with their principals for professional development as well as some much-needed time to work in their classrooms without interruption.
“We are so thankful that the community continues to step up for our educators, I believe as a whole, people are overworked, overwhelmed, underappreciated, and in need of love and care,” said Dr. Victoria Arneson, Curriculum, Assessment, and School Improvement Director at WBSD #7. “While we cannot execute systemic changes in a snap, we can show educators that their work does not go unnoticed or unappreciated at WBSD #7. Our team is really grateful we get to do this for our teachers and principals.”
The District Leadership Team put together the event. The District Leadership Team includes Wendy McGinley, Student Services Director, Lesley Allan, Library Media Director, Tonya Brenner, Teaching and Learning Director, LeAnne Tracey, ELL Director, and Paul Richter, Tech Innovation Director.
District 7 has two more professional development days for teachers. On May 27, 2022 WBSD #7 is bringing in a nationally recognized educator and surprise keynote speaker.
“It will be a day of laughter and relief, as the year comes to an end and our teachers prepare for summer. It has been a year of change and we need to close out this school year with some laughter.” Dr. Arneson said.