The North Dakota Aeronautics Commission said in July state airports experienced the highest level of passenger traffic since the pandemic began, and Williston Basin Airport is reporting a similar upward trend.
The state’s eight commercial service airports posted a total of 92,922 passenger boardings during the month of July, with XWA reporting increased numbers as well.
"XWA continued to see a strong recovery from the pandemic in July," Airport Director Anthony Dudas told the Williston Herald. "Our passengers were up more than 185 percent compared to 2020 and up 37 percent from June 2021."
Dudas added that with the increase in customers, the other businesses at XWA such as rental car agencies, the Refinery Kitchen and Bar, and others posted their best revenues since March 2020.
One factor Dudas cited in the airport's success was the return to regular service for its air carriers, United and Delta. Dudas feels the airport's numbers will continue to grow, especially with the addition of new carrier Sun Country Airlines beginning operation in the next week.
"I am ecstatic we are beginning direct, low-cost, flights from XWA to Las Vegas on Sept. 2 operated by Sun Country Airlines," Dudas said. "This would not have been possible at our former airport, and it is truly exciting to be able to accommodate new travel options."
Sun Country's seasonal service will pause on Nov. 28, due to staffing and aircraft shortages, among other reasons, Dudas noted. He also thanked Williston for their assistance in partnering with Sun Country to bring the carrier here.
"The City of Williston partnered with Sun Country to provide these flights to enhance our quality of life in western North Dakota," he said. "This agreement between the City and Sun Country is typical for new air service to smaller communities, in that it helps to minimize risk to the air carrier and allows the service to become profitable while the community really may not fully know about the new travel opportunity."
The hope is that the partnership will help open the door to new leisure destinations, as well as the continuance of the current flight to Las Vegas. Dudas added that support from residents for this new flight opportunity will not only ensure that the service continues, but could entice other carriers to the area.
"We encourage you to show your support, not only for XWA but for Sun Country coming to our community! Just as you would shop local and support small businesses, consider how you can fly local when planning that next anticipated vacation," Dudas said. "It is very important that the community support this travel opportunity and prove to the airline industry that our region needs additional air service."
For more information on Sun Country Airlines or Williston Basin International Airport, visit www.flywilliston.net.