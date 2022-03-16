Williston Basin School District 7 announced that it was one of thirteen school districts awarded funding from the North Dakota Career and Technical Education (CTE) Capital Projects Fund to the tune of $10,000,000.
The money will go to help fund the Williston Basin Career and Technical Education Center.
“Right now at the high school there’s 1,300 students and 1,600 seats taken in CTE,” said Dr. Victoria Arneson, Curriculum, Assessment, and School Improvement Director at WBSD 7. “We’ve had to waitlist several students that want to be in different programs. We know that there’s a need, and we know that we need to do something about it.”
Arenson said there are three main expansion points that the district would like to focus on- Health sciences, Construction and Automotive and Diesel Tech. She added the secondary focuses are the Industrial Automation, Information Technology, Tech and Engineering, and Welding.
“Of course, the biggest one that we’re looking at expanding is the alternative education program.” Arneson said. “Right now The Del Easton can house about 25 students, and so we’re looking at increasing that quite a bit.”
The project will take approximately three years to complete and will help offset some of the crowding issues currently experienced at Williston High School by increasing the teaching space available for the other CTE programs.
“We’re really excited about being able to offer CTE to more students, and not just Williston students but all area students.” Arneson said.
Arneson noted that work put into receiving the grant was a team effort, with help from Audrey Larson, VP and CTE Director at WHS Haley Jeannotte, Career Explorations Coordinator at WHS, Lori Olson, Asst. Superintendent WBSD 7 and Lesley Allan, Library Media Director and Grant Writer.
“This is something that the community of Williston can get behind and make sure that we’re doing what’s best for our entire community and our students, because they’re not just the WBSD 7 kids, it’s everybody’s kids.” Arneson said. “It takes a village. They’re all our kids, so we have to make sure we’re doing what’s best for them.”