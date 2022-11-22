Williston Police Department officers apprehended three men suspected of participating in a fight at the Sports Den Bar on Second Avenue West Monday night.
The officers answered a call shortly after 11 P.M. from an employee of the bar, located at the Strike Zone bowling alley in Williston. While on patrol, responding officers received the call from dispatch alerting them of a physical fight reportedly involving 20 people at the bar.
When one officer arrived at the scene he “observed a large group of individuals outside by the front entrance,” according to an official Primary Narrative. The officer stated he saw two men walking away and then run around the building.
Two male suspects were later arrested and identified as Jeremiah Sebaly and Hunter Champney.
After instructing both suspects to stop, an officer chased Champney, who jumped a chain link fence and fell to the ground, according to a PD preliminary report.
The Williston Police officer unholstered his Glock 45 9mm, pointed the firearm at Champney and instructed him to “get on the ground.”
“Officer [name redacted for safety reasons] was informed a staff member with the Sports Den Bar wished to have the [apprehended] individuals trespassed from the property,” the report states.
The officer assisted Champney off the ground and placed him in the back seat of another police officer’s patrol vehicle.
Another Williston police officer stated in a supporting narrative that initial reports claimed someone among the group of people fighting had a pocket knife. A third officer stated he apprehended and handcuffed another suspect, whom he identified as Sebaly.
“I spoke to the male and he put his hands up,” the officer stated, referring to Sebaly. “I instructed the male to walk to the front of my patrol vehicle and place his hands on the hood. Due to dispatch’s report of a male with a knife and Officer [name redacted for safety reasons] description of a male possibly involved in a fight matching the male I was speaking to, I did a cursory pat-down for weapons on his person.”
The male was later identified as Sebaly.
The officer’s report details a series of questions and answers between him and Sebaly, who allegedly said he was “trying to have a peaceful night” before a man — whom he described as 6’-1” or 6’-2” — “pummeled” him.
“[Sebaly] said three males were on top of him and trying to beat him up,” the officer reported. “He said he was trying to hit whoever was closest to him because it was three people versus him.”
The officer reported he read Sebaly his Miranda warning.
“He said he understood his rights,” the officer stated, noting he was made aware by another officer that the manager of the Sports Den Bar had requested Sebaly be warned for criminal trespassing.
“I informed him he was detained for the reported fight,” the officer wrote, noting the criminal trespass request from the bar.
After running a check on Sebaly through an in-car computer program, the officer discovered multiple Central Warrant Information System (CWIS) warrants had been issued on the suspect and confirmed the active warrants through Williston Police Department dispatch personnel, he wrote.
“I advised [Sebaly] he was now under arrest for his outstanding warrants,” the officer stated, noting he also asked the suspect for a breath sample. “He consented and the results displayed 0.16.”
Another suspect allegedly involved in the fight was identified through his Michigan driver’s license as Stefan Liimatainen, according to a Supporting Narrative written by a fourth Williston Police Officer who responded to the scene.
Bystanders reportedly told this officer that a male in a green plaid shirt was involved in the fight. Eyewitnesses identified the man as Liimatainen, according to the officer.
While attempting to handcuff Liimatainen, the officer stated the suspect resisted.
Liimatainen allegedly turned around toward the officer and “pulled his hands away and started to resist,” the report states.
An additional Williston police officer arrived to assist with the arrest of Liimatainen, according to Williston Police Department case report PD-IR2213882.
He was “instructed multiple times to stop resisting and to turn around,” an officer stated in his narrative. “[Liimatainen] was still non compliant and physically resisting.”
However, police officers eventually were able to “gain control of his hands and fully secure him in handcuffs behind his back,” according to an officer’s written statement.
The police officer who assisted in the arrest of Liimatainen’s Supporting Narrative echoes the other officer’s report.
“Once I got back to the Sports Den parking lot I observed Officer [name redacted for safety] trying to detain a male who was later identified as [Stefan Liimatainen].... I observed Stefan pull away from Officer [name redacted for safety.] I observed Officer [name redacted for safety] take Stefan to the ground where he continued to actively resist him.”
Liimatainen was arrested for resisting, placed in the back of a patrol vehicle and transported to the Williams County Correctional Center (WCCC). He was then issued a municipal court citation for resisting and a criminal trespass warning for his alleged participation in the fight at the Strike Zone.
Liimatainen was cited for fleeing a police officer, booked into the WCCC and released on Nov. 22 after posting $400 bail. No hearing was scheduled for Liimatainen as of Nov. 23, according to a spokesperson for the Williams County District Court.
Sebaly was transferred from the WCCC to a Dunn County correctional facility for an outstanding bench warrant. No local charges were filed against him by the Williston Police Department, according to a WCCC spokesperson.
Champney was booked into the WCCC and bonded out on Nov. 22 after posting $400 bail. An initial appearance hearing is set for Champney and scheduled for Dec. 8, 2022, by the Williston Municipal Court on a criminal misdemeanor charge of allegedly fleeing/alluding a police officer on foot.