Champney mugshot

Hunter Champney

 Williams County Sheriff’s Office

Williston Police Department officers apprehended three men suspected of participating in a fight at the Sports Den Bar on Second Avenue West Monday night.

The officers answered a call shortly after 11 P.M. from an employee of the bar, located at the Strike Zone bowling alley in Williston. While on patrol, responding officers received the call from dispatch alerting them of a physical fight reportedly involving 20 people at the bar.

Sebaly mugshot

Jeremiah Sebaly
Liimatainen mugshot

Stefan Liimatainen


