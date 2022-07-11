The Williston Regional Water Treatment Plant is a high-level facility that produces 21 million gallons of water per day (MGD) from the Missouri River.
Due to an increase in turbidity and organics in the water, the Williston Regional WTP may have to reduce flow in order to meet water quality standards. As a precautionary measure, the City of Williston Public Works has shut off City maintained irrigation. Citizens are encouraged to reduce their usage so that the Williston Regional WTP can continue to meet demand.
Water conservation tips:
• Water your lawn in the early morning or evening rather than the heat of the day when evaporation is at its greatest.
• Water your lawn every other day, not daily.
• Do not water your lawn when it's raining.
• Step on your lawn, and if the grass springs back, it does not need water.
• Keep your grass a bit longer. Longer grass promotes deeper root growth, resulting in a more drought-resistant lawn, reduced evaporation, and fewer weeds.
• Sweep driveways, sidewalks, and steps rather than hosing them off.
Saving water indoors
• Turn off running water while brushing your teeth or shaving.
• Take shorter showers.
• Keep a pitcher of drinking water in the refrigerator instead of letting the faucet run until the water is cool.
• Plug up the sink or use a wash basin if washing dishes by hand.
If you have any further questions, please contact Public Works at 701.577.6368.