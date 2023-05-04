Kids, and anyone else with a hankering for painting sidewalks, will have an opportunity to display their artistic abilities on Saturday afternoon.
Art On the Street: A Community Block Party starts at 2 p.m. and continues until 6 p.m., May 13.
Thanks to a grant from the Williams County Star Fund and support from Arts Midwest, Art On the Street is featuring a painted mural by North Dakota artist Dennis Houle.
It is flanked by color-coded outlines for people interested in participating in painting sidewalk murals along Fourth Street West and First Avenue West.
Onesti Krieger, a Fourth Street West Cultural Corridor committee member, is spearheading the effort.
Houle, who hails from Bismarck, spent the week painting a multicultural mural and prepping outlines for side-by-side Community Project murals to be painted by participants Saturday.
"They wanted something symmetrical and multicultural," said Houle, 61.
Standing above the mural he painted of buffalo, eagles and horses, the artist said he is grateful to the city of Williston and Williams County leaders for giving him the opportunity to share the state's native culture with residents of northwest North Dakota.
The mural themes, Houle said, are home, community and spirit, and the importance of being nonjudgmental "when you walk into somebody's home."
"It's about the significance of home," noting the noun tip-i [rather than teepee], as the place where American natives once resided.
"It's a symbol for us to recognize that home is important to all cultures," said Houle, who has painted for more than four decades. "I grew up in Bismarck. I live in North Dakota."
Houle said he was selected to paint the sidewalk mural after submitting examples of his work through a standard application process.
"A local artist actually contacted me and passed the information on," Houle explained, noting he submitted mural design ideas to Krieger before being selected to paint the downtown Williston sidewalk mural.
Krieger told him that if the committee selected his submissions, it was a "go."
"You don't always get contacted, but it's an honor when you do," Houle said.
The primary ideas for his design are the home dwelling and native symbolism, he explained.
"The buffalo is the provider in our culture, not only for nutrition but for sustenance," Houle said. "I kind of mixed two styles together with ledger art [narrative drawing], flat 3D imagery, and also symbolism.
"The horses carry you to the food you need," he continued. "The eagles, we would draw upon them for guidance to find the [buffalo] herd."
Returning to the theme of home, he said food and family are paramount.
"It all kind of plays off the value of home," Houle said. "You went out and hunted and provided for your family first, and then community."
It is fitting that an opportunity for local youth and their parents to paint side-by-side murals is called the Community Project.
"The public will be asked to participate," Houle said, noting the squares are color-coded for guidance, with blue on top and red on the bottom to reflect day and night, respectively.
Within the two primary blocks, white (future good health), black (late night), yellow (the doorway to home), red (sunset), and blue (sunrise), enhance the options available for community participants to try sidewalk mural painting.
"It's about expanding the universe and bringing people together, no matter what their beliefs," Houle said. "At the end of the day, we all come together. We all live on the same planet."
He reiterated his gratitude to the city of Williston and Williams County for selecting him as a sidewalk mural painter.
"It's an honor because I get to represent my native heritage," Houle said. "I'm constantly messaging with my art that we have more commonalities than differences. Each culture should share their heritage with the world."
At the end of the day's Art On the Street event, he said, "It's about bringing people together."
The most common question Houle is asked: "Where did you learn that?"
His response?
"A very wise and spiritual leader," Houle said, half-jokingly. "I think they're just asking 'Who are you'?"
Asked if he was trying to send a message, the artist shrugged.
He paused, smiled and responded: "I have my opinions, but I let my art do the talking for me."