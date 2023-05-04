Dennis Houle 1

Dennis Houle begins a mural outline for public participants of the Art On the Street Community Block Party.

 Eric Gill | Williston Herald

Kids, and anyone else with a hankering for painting sidewalks, will have an opportunity to display their artistic abilities on Saturday afternoon.

Art On the Street: A Community Block Party starts at 2 p.m. and continues until 6 p.m., May 13.

Onesti Krieger, left, Community Block Party organizer, and artist Dennis Houle stand along Fourth Street West, where new murals reflect state heritage and culture.
A mural painted by artist Dennis Houle represents the symbolism and cultural heritage of North Dakota.
Areas of the sidewalk on Fourth Street West are blocked off and color-coded for participants to paint themes that align with the completed mural.
