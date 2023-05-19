Downtown Williston visitors may have noticed a new mural at the intersection of 4th Street and 1st Avenue.
The North Dakota wildlife theme was painted by Bismarck artist Mel Gordon, who was paid through a grant to paint the murals at the invitation of 4th Street West Cultural Corridor, a non-profit group devoted to beautifying the city of Williston.
"The 4th Street West Cultural Corridor Committee has been working on making 4th Street West more walkable, and we are trying to inspire others to use it to access Recreation Park," said Onesti Krieger, a 4th Street West Cultural Corridor committee member. "Arts MidWest offered an opportunity for a matching funds grant. Williston Star Fund Board approved our application for the match."
"I had met Onesti through the North Dakota Council On the Arts, the state's agency that distributes grant money and promotes the arts," said Gordon, 54.
"The 4th Street West Cultural Corridor Committee selected Mel Gordon from her submitted examples of previous work, professionalism, experience and of course her idea," Krieger said.
Gordon was contacted along with another North Dakota artist to paint murals at the 4th Street and 1st Avenue intersection.
"She was looking for somebody to paint the design in the intersection," Gordon said of her initial contact with Krieger.
Initially, Gordon served more as a consultant than a selected artist.
"We had talked about it prior to the call for artists going out," she said of her contact with Krieger, who helped spearhead the effort to obtain a grant from the City of Williston.
"I did a visual PhotoShop example so they could see what it would look like," Gordon explained.
To ensure approval from the N.D. Department of Transportation (DOT), Gordon submitted a superimposed graphic image to demonstrate compliance with specific safety requirements of public street artwork in the state.
"When you contact the DOT, they have a [Adobe] pdf that details the parameters of what can and can't be done," she explained.
Some of the parameters include dimensions and colors, depending on the location of the artwork.
"It just has to do with safety," Gordon said, noting she pivoted from her original concept.
She opted to paint wildlife native to northwest North Dakota: elk, bison, rams and deer. To ensure consistency, Gordon made templates for each animal, cut from oak panels. She then outlined each animal before painting it.
"I used animals native to the Williston surrounding area," Gordon said. "They're done in a pictish style, kind of pre-Celtic. ... It's kind of like an Indian [India] mandala. It's a repeating pattern that starts in the center and radiates outward."
In keeping with DOT safety requirements, she avoided using red and yellow colors, which might distract drivers. Instead, she chose blue, purple and green hues.
"Kind of cooler colors," Gordon said.
"I kind of lifted a couple of styles from different cultures," she continued. "I'm Scandinavian — Norwegian and Finnish."
Somewhat serendipitously, a circular iron manhole cover happened to be positioned in the center of the area Gordon painted, which played into the concept of radiating outward from the middle.
"There was no getting around it," the artist joked. "Now, I can add manhole cover to the list of things I've painted."
"I was very happy with the way it turned out — exactly how I had it pictured in my mind," Gordon said. "That doesn't always happen with artists."
When a work of art takes on a life of its own, Gordon said artists often learn to adapt their original concepts and ideas.
"You just improvise," she said. "Artists are great at improvising — making things work."
One area she needed to improvise on the 4th Street project was working on asphalt rather than canvass, or even a smooth, concrete surface.
"I learned there's something worse than painting on cinder block," Gordon joked. "And that's asphalt."
She has received some positive feedback from Facebook followers, who found pictures of Gordon's Williston street artwork online and then posted their comments.
Some community residents stopped and commented about her work, as well. Or, they asked questions while Gordon was painting the street.
"I had several people stop throughout the day," she said. "Kids are always especially curious."
Overall, Gordon said the feedback she has received has been positive. She attributes this, in part, to selecting a theme (wildlife) native to northwest North Dakota.
"I always research any project that I'm doing," Gordon said. "It's always important to me to get it right, because if it's not, you will hear about it."
Krieger summarized: "The gist of the project is to make 4th Street West more of a desirable walk and a downtown destination/attraction. The committee wanted to bridge the space between downtown shopping and Recreation Park. The park is such a lovely place to have so close to our downtown businesses."
Gordon concurred, noting the committee's objectives to connect with the park and her own artistic ideas coincided.
Beautiful weather on the day she painted the wildlife mural also contributed to a positive experience.
"It was the most perfect day you could ever ask for to work outside," she said.
"It's always such a good way to connect with the community," Gordon continued. "People always appreciate public art."