Mel Gordon 1

Artist Mel Gordon in the center of her completed mural on 4th Street and 1st Avenue.

 Onesti Krieger

Downtown Williston visitors may have noticed a new mural at the intersection of 4th Street and 1st Avenue.

The North Dakota wildlife theme was painted by Bismarck artist Mel Gordon, who was paid through a grant to paint the murals at the invitation of 4th Street West Cultural Corridor, a non-profit group devoted to beautifying the city of Williston.

Mel Gordon 2

Onesti Krieger, left, of 4th Street West Cultural Corridor, and artist Mel Gordon.


