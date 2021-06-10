The fair is coming back to Williston, and one local group is looking forward to returning to the public eye.
The Williston Area Woodworkers have had a long partnership with the Upper Missouri Valley Fair, with the Woodworkers showing off their skills and showcasing their work year after year alongside the area's 4-H exhibits. From live woodcarving demonstrations to the group's ever-popular silent auction, the Woodworkers have become a staple at the fair.
Each year, the group shows their gratitude by donating the proceeds from their auction back to the fair. On June 10, Woodworkers president Tom Bloch met on behalf of the group to present their donation to UMVF board member and event manager Brandy LaDue.
"This is just a really unique partnership," LaDue told the Williston Herald. "You don't see this kind of woodworking every day, and it's cool that you can walk in to the multipurpose building at any time of the day and see someone working on something. We're really grateful to be able to work with them every year."
LaDue said the funds the Woodworkers donate each year go towards bringing in the attractions and entertainment that people love to see each year. With this year's UMVF set to kick-off on June 23, Bloch said the Woodworkers are ready to set up shop once again.
"We'll be there in full force!" he said. "We'll have wood turners, furniture builders, scroll sawers. We'll be set up doing demonstrations and working on different things throughout the day."
The Woodworkers will once again he hosting their auction, featuring a variety of handmade wooden items. The auction will run from Wednesday, June 23 to Saturday, June 26 at 3 p.m. The Woodworkers will have information regarding their group and how to take part at their booth inside Building B at the fairgrounds.
For the latest information and a full schedule of events for the Upper Missouri Valley Fair, visit www.umvf.com or facebook.com/umvfwilliston