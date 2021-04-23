The Williston Area Woodworkers Club is honoring past members by donating a unique gift to the James Memorial Art Center.
The club has been meeting at the James for many years, collaborating with the Williston Camera Club on yearly events. The Woodworkers have been a staple of the James for a long time, and over the years members have done much work around the building. From the woodwork around the arched windows and baseboards to repairing antique chairs and creating the hanging system for the main art gallery, the Woodworkers have a deep connection to the James.
The connection is what inspired the group to build a memorial bench to past Woodworkers members, and donate the piece to the James for public use. Woodworkers president Tom Bloch said the idea came about as a way to remember the member who have passed, as well as the collaboration between the group and the James.
“We’ve lost quite a few members over the 35 years we’ve been together,” Bloch told the Williston Herald. “This is just a way something to remember all of them. We do have quite a history with the James, and we’ve done a lot together over the years.”
The Ash wood bench comes from a local tree, polished and sealed to a high gloss. The bench features a plaque which reads “In Loving Memory of Past Williston Area Woodworkers Club Members.” The bench currently sits outside the entrance to Gallery II at the James.
James Board Vice President Deana Novak said the organization is grateful for the gift, and has long valued its relationship with the Woodworkers.
“The James has had a long standing relationship with the Williston Woodworkers,” she explained. “From hosting an annual exhibit, using the facility for their monthly meetings, and all of the fantastic features they have created for the building from baseboards to the hanging system in gallery one, the woodworkers have always been huge supporters of the James. The James is honored to have a lovely piece of seating in honor of their past and present members.”
To learn more about the James Memorial Art Center, visit www.thejamesmemorial.org or stop by 621 First Avenue W in Williston. Gallery hours are Monday to Thursday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.