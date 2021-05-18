The Williston Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting some upcoming events aimed to get people out, active and into the community.
The chamber introduced a new event to their yearly lineup, the inagural Corporate Cup. The event will be held June 18 at the Williston High School football field and gymnasium, and features a competitive program intended to promote community-wide interest and involvement in fitness and health activities. Teams from local businesses will compete in various "field day" style games and competitions, all vying for the coveted Corporate Cup.
"The Corporate Cup is an event we created to engage different chamber members in the community, to get them out and moving and promote overall health and wellness," explained Rochelle Villa, Chamber Membership and Engagement Manager. "After a pretty hectic year in 2020 and a major health crisis, it's important that we have more programs that promote wellness and physical activity."
Villa said the day-long event is also an excellent team building tool for businesses as well, giving them multiple opportunities to come together as a team as they compete in 14 different events. The events split into two categories, an Athletic Division and a Skill Division. Teams will test their skills in pickleball, kickball, trivia, tug-o-war and more throughout the day.
"Each team will go head to head with another team for each event, and they have to get points towards their overall goal to be crowned the Corporate Cup champions," Villa said. "It's really going to be a lot of fun."
While most events are non-contact, Villa added that CHI St. Alexius would have staff on-site to make sure there are no injuries. Spots are extremely limited at this point, so any business that would like to take part should visit www.willistonchamber.com to get signed up for one of the last remaining teams.
Coming later in the summer, the chamber, in partnership with Lounge 33, will once again be hosting the city-wide Boom Crawl. The Boom Crawl was created by Villa, who came up with the idea for her Leadership Williston project.
"I believed that there was a need in the community for an event that targets people in the age group 21 to 35 to come out and have a fun evening where they can support local bars and restaurants and have a good time," she said. "Last year's Boom Crawl was a big success, and we sold out completely before the event."
This year's Crawl is even bigger and better, Villa said. Along with more establishments taking part, the event is being split into two themed nights, giving more people an opportunity to get in on the fun. The first Crawl is July 17, with the theme Christmas in July. Participants are encouraged to dress in their most festive holiday attire, while the 15 participating bars and restaurants will feature holiday-themed food and drink specials. August 7's Crawl is going retro with a So Totally 90s theme, so bust out your Jnko Jeans and graphic tees for a night full of 90s karaoke and old school shenanigans.
Tickets are $25 per night, or $40 for both. The ticket price covers the shuttle, all the specials, a free drink to use at any bar and free cover. The first 75 tickets sold come with free One-Of-A-Kind Boom Crawl gift. Last minute wristbands will be available on the day of the event and can be purchased for $35 at The Hedderich's lot between 4 and 7 p.m. Visit www.willistonchamber.com to purchase tickets.