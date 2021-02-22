The City of Williston announced that effective March 1, the city will implement a number of rate increases and new fees.
The rate changes were approved at the Jan. 26 and Feb. 9 City Commission meetings.
“The biggest driver behind these changes is to cover the cost of doing business and keeping up with inflation,” explained Hercules Cummings, Finance Director. “Unfortunately, most of these rates have not changed in over two decades, primarily as a result of external sources, like Gross Production Tax, suppressing these costs.”
The City said the rates and fees are on par with surrounding municipalities and represent average costs. A statewide analysis of surrounding North Dakota cities, as well as cities in Montana and South Dakota, was conducted to ensure fees are consistent. New fees include the shut-off fee, the Liquor License application fee, and the Liquor License transfer fee.
“Again, these fees are standard compared to other municipalities,” stated Cummings. “Moving forward, we will conduct a long-term analysis of fees to ensure we remain on pace and on par and will leverage the net change in revenue to cover standard costs as well as help fund other future capital needs projects.”
For more information on this story, please contact the Finance Department at 701-577-8100 or finance@ci.williston.nd.us.