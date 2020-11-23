Williston residents can create ornament to hang on the tree for a chance to win a prize pack.
The contest, which is new this year, is open to all ages, with divisions for those 6 and younger, 7 to 10, 11 to 14 and 15 and older.
Beginning Monday, Nov. 30, individuals can place their homemade ornaments on the tree located on the corner of 26th Street East. Contest participants have until Friday, Dec. 4 to place their ornaments.
To successfully enter the contest, individuals must:
Take a picture of their ornament on the Community Christmas Tree or a picture of them placing their ornament on the Community Christmas Tree,
Submit pictures via Facebook Messenger to the City of Williston (@cityofwilliston) OR the Williston Community Library (@willistoncommunitylibrary) OR email to communications@ci.williston.nd.us; and
Include their name and age as well as a name for the ornament
Two winners from each age group will be selected Monday, Dec. 7. All submissions will be showcased on the City of Williston Facebook and Instagram pages.
Ornaments will be out in the elements, but after the tree comes down in early January, there will be a chance to retrieve ornaments.
People can also put ornaments on the tree without participating in the contest.