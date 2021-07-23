From London to Rio the time has finally come for fans around the world to once again enjoy the swimming exploits of Kathleen Genevieve "Katie" Ledecky.
Katie is the daughter of former Coyote swimmer Mary Gen (Hagan) Ledecky and the granddaughter of Kathleen and the late Dr. E. J. "Bud" Hagan of Williston.
Along with numerous ties to Williston cheering her on, Katie will be featured in the 2020 Olympic Games that are finally up and running in Tokyo, Japan.
Opening ceremony was scheduled to take place Friday evening with no fans being allowed to witness.
It took an extra year to get the events off the ground and things are operating under numerous restrictions imposed by COVID-19.
For Katie, her swimming pool action begins Saturday and will run over the next six days.
While entered in four individual events, Katie will also be a member of the 4x200 freestyle relay, giving her a full slate.
She qualified during trials individually to swim in the 200, 400, 800 and 1500 meter freestyle events.
It all began at the age of 15 in London where she surprised a lot of folks by capturing the 800 event, giving her the first of five Olympic gold medals, to go along with 15 world championship gold medals.
That just happens to be the most in history for a female swimmer.
She is also the world record holder in the 400, 800 and 1500, while this will be the first-ever 1500 event performed on the Olympic level.
It took a long time to finally get the 1500 distance swim added to the program.
FAMILY WATCH
Due to COVID-19 no family members will be allowed in person but we have learned Katie's family, including her grandmother, her many aunts and uncles, along with all 15 of her cousins and her mother, father and brother will all be watching and cheering for her around the country.
You can bet a huge cheer will go up every time Katie splashes in the Olympic pool.
Mary Gen tells us, "her grandmother is very proud of Katie's accomplishments both in and out of the pool."
You should know Katie recently completed her college degree at Stanford University with a major in psychology and a minor in political science.
Mary Gen added, "we wish so much that her grandfather was here seeing her swimming in the Olympics. He was a big supporter of competitive swimming and the Olympics. As a physician he often expressed the many benefits of swimming for all ages."
LIT THE TORCH
One might say Dr. Hagan lit the torch for swimming in Williston as a member of the park board he pushed for the indoor swimming pool that was located near the old high school.
That facility was named in his honor and the naming has since shifted to the swimming facility at the Williston Area Recreation Center (ARC).
"He was also an advocate for everyone learning to swim as a life skill. He would be thrilled watching Katie in the Olympics," said Mary Gen.
Knowing the strong support for Katie back home Mary Gen added, "we want to thank the many wonderful people in Williston cheering for Katie.
The following is a list of events involving Katie and her time in the pool.
Katie’s Schedule:
(All times are CDT)
Sunday, July 25
6:26 a.m. - Women’s 400m freestyle heats.
9:20 p.m. - Women’s 400m freestyle final.
Monday, July 26
5:02 a.m. - Women’s 200m freestyle heats.
6:32 a.m. - Women’s 1500m freestyle heats.
8:30 p.m. - Women’s 200m freestyle semi-finals.
Tuesday, July 27
8:41 p.m. - Women’s 200m freestyle final.
9:54 p.m. - Women’s 1500m freestyle final.
Wednesday, July 28
10:21 p.m. - Women’s 4x200 freestyle relay final.
Thursday, July 29
5:02 a.m. - Women’s 800m freestyle heats.
Friday, July 30
9:46 p.m. - Women’s 800m freestyle final.
VIKES TO OPEN
It's time to get your Skol on as the 2021 version of the Minnesota Vikings is about to kick off.
This will be the 61st training camp, and only the fourth at the new Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan, after numerous years in Mankato.
It all begins Wednesday (July 28) with only 14 practice sessions being open to the fans.
You can go online to find out more about those sessions and the regular season.
DAYS AT CAMP
While we haven't had an opportunity to check out the new digs, we sure have plenty of memories of days gone by in Mankato.
This scribe spent many days in that camp mingling with the players and coaches.
That included sitting in the lounge with Warren Moon and standing in the chow line with Carl Eller and the Allen Page along side.
Henry Thomas also proved to be a favorite.
Bud Grant was in command back then and things were a bit different.
We even stayed in the same dormitory as the team, Gage Hall, no longer standing.
The players had very little comforts, much like the press.
It was a college dorm and that was limited in comfort.
The thrill of being on hand and being involved with an NFL team provided plenty of excitement.
We had the privilege of covering the Vikes at the old Metropolitan Stadium for seven seasons, spending time in the press box and in the locker room after each game.
Yes, those were the days.
BRENT WAITING
Speaking of the NFL, we can tell you Williston's connection is former Coyote Brent Qvale.
After playing six seasons with the New York Jets and last season with the Houston Texans, he is still seeking a place to perform as an offensive lineman.
According to our last report Bent tells us he and his agent have been talking with 10 plus teams now, as "they are wanting to see some of their younger players in training camp first."
Brent notes, "every day of training camp is like a week’s time to NFL personnel guys."
He added, "whenever I do get the call, I will be on the plane that afternoon and practicing the next day so it’s gonna happen quick."
We send out Best Wishes to Brent as he pursues continued NFL play.
BRIAN TO JAPAN
Meanwhile we can tell you older brother Brian Qvale will take his talent back to the hardcourts of Japan for his third consecutive professional basketball season.
This time around he will be playing for the Nagoya Fighting Eagles, now in his 11th season playing professional hoops.
It all began in Aliaga, Turkey, with a number of stops along the way, including Russia.
Last season, due to COVID-19 Brian was unable to have his family with him in Japan.
He is hoping that will change once the new season tips off.
We'll attempt to keep you updated on his play.
TWINS DO FLOP
Well folks, the fire sale has begun for the Minnesota Twins.
We knew it had to happen sooner or later as a team that was touted as a pre-season contender turned out to be a pretender.
With the Twins pretty much out of contention for post-season the only thing to do is make some trades.
Thus the first to go was the senior citizen on the team with designated hitter Nelson Cruz being traded to Tampa Bay Rays for a couple of pitching prospects.
One thing is certain, the Twins need some good arms that can do the job.
Time will tell as heads swirl and fans begin to look forward to next season.
STATE FAIR OPEN
Time has come for your state fair.
Yes folks, time is now for the return of the North Dakota State Fair.
The event opened on Friday (July 23) and will run through July 31, on the grounds in Minot.
The gates are open and the fun has begun.
XWA AIR SHOW
We have learned the good folks out at XWA are planning to host an air show.
This will be the first attempt at the Williston Basin International Airport.
We wish the organizers good luck as the new setting should provide for a good show.
It has been a while since a show has been held in Williston as the old setting just wasn't a good set up.
Mark down 10 a.m. on September 11 as the date to set aside for this outing.
Thomas A. Kvamme is a former resident and long time sports editor and columnist for the Herald. He can be reached at scopend@yahoo.com.