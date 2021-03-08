A federal judge has ruled the request by a Williston resident to keep her dog from being taken is moot after the woman and the city reached an agreement.
Emily Holly, one of 13 dog owners who have filed a federal lawsuit saying the city’s pit bull ordinance is unconstitutional, had asked U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Hovland to bar Williston from removing her dog. Holly claimed her 12-year-old dog, Capone, is an American Bulldog, and that a city animal control officer told her the dog “has characteristics of a pit bull,” according to the filing.
Last week, attorneys for Holly and the other plaintiffs told the court the city had agreed to hold off on enforcing a Municipal Court judge’s order to have the dog removed from the city within 10 days.
“Specifically, the City agrees to suspend enforcement of the 10-day requirement for
removal of Holly’s dog from the City’s limits and accompanying conditions until a final judgment is rendered on the merits of her claims in this litigation,” her attorneys wrote.
On Wednesday, March 3, Hovland ruled the request for a temporary injunction was moot.
Holly and a dozen other dog owners filed suit in U.S. District Court in January.
The suit seeks to have the city’s ban on pit bulls overturned as unconstitutional. The plaintiffs argue that there is no jutification for banning a particular breed and also raise issues with the way Williston’s ordinance has been enforced.
Among the issues highlighted is the fact that the ordinance allows police and animal control officers to charge any owner whose dog has “the characteristics of a pit bull.”
“According to a manual published by the National Animal Control Association (‘NACA’), visual identification of heritage of a mixed-breed dog is nearly impossible,” attorneys wrote in the suit. “The NACA Manual advises that AKC breed standards only provide ‘the ideal example’ of the breed, and that many dogs which do not pass the ideal standards ‘are sold as ‘pet quality’ dogs.’ The NACA manual also states that ‘Animal Control Officers don’t often come face-to-face with ideal representatives of the various breeds,’and that many dogs bred unconventionally may ‘bear little more than a faint resemblance to the breed standard.’ There are more than twenty breeds of dogs commonly misidentified as pit bulls.”
Attorneys representing Williston had not filed a response to the suit as of Monday, March 8.