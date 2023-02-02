featured Williston 10-year-old launches new comic strip Feb 2, 2023 Feb 2, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ten-year-old Easton Noeske is launching his cartoonist career with a new strip entitled "Sonic Comics." His classmates and parents love his work so much, they encouraged Easton to write in to the Williston Herald to pitch his work. Keep drawing, buddy! Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cartoons And Comic Books Job Market Load comments Most Popular Williston elementary school principal placed on paid leave Williston school district completes investigation of principal WSC VP of Academic Affairs on administrative leave pending investigation Many Willistonites honored at annual Chamber banquet Williston Dirty Dough Cookie shop coming soon From the Superintendent's Desk Gate City Bank celebrated 100 years with $100K donation Oil and gas jobs are on the rise in the Bakken WFD stays busy over last week ND Highway Patrol seeking information about hit-and-run near Arnegard Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! SUBMIT